Current Affairs in Short: 1 December 2021

China to hold 2022 Winter Olympics despite Omicron concerns

• China has announced that it will successfully hold the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on schedule despite the worldwide concern of the Omicron Covid variant. The Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled for February 4-20, 2022.

• The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of China Zhao Lijian said that China is experienced in preventing and spread of COVID-19 and the winter Olympics will be held.

• The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been named the ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation. The virus was first detected in South Africa. The global health body has also warned against the virus.

• WHO has also urged the member states to increase the surveillance to understand various variants and to increase the community testing.

BSNL to roll out its 4G Services in September 2022

• Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will roll out its 4G services by September 2022.

• The Minister of State for Communication, in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said that the government has approved the revival plan for MTNL and BSNL along with funding through budgetary allocation.

• BSNL has already started the necessary processes to go for a 4G tender. The minister also informed that Rs. 900 crores incremental revenue to BSNL in the first year of Pan India 4G operations.

• As of September 2020, BSNL has a liability of over Rs. 85,000 crores and MTNL has over Rs. 30,000 crores of liability.

EAM Jaishankar meets Parliamentary delegation of Mongolia

• A Parliamentary delegation from Mongolia, which was led by Parliament Speaker Zandanshatar Gombojav met EAM S Jaishankar on December 1, 2021.

• The conversation between the delegation was focused on taking India-Mongolia ties forward. It included education, information technology, culture, and energy.

• The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed confidence that the visit of the Mongolian delegation will help in advancing the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of projects in Dehradun

• PM Modi will visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on December 4, 2021. He will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will be worth Rs. 18,000 crores.

• The focus of the Prime Minister’s visit will be on the projects for improving road infrastructure which will help to make travel smooth and increase tourism in the region.

• The foundation stone of 11 projects in Dehradun includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun. It will be built at a cost of around Rs. 8,300 crores.

• PM will also inaugurate the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory Centre for Aromatic Plants in Dehradun.

British Tennis Player Johanna Konta announced retirement

• Tennis player Johanna Konta from Britain has announced her retirement saying that her career has come to an end. The former World No. 4 further said that she was fortunate to live her dream of playing professional tennis.

• As per the Women’s Tennis Association, Johanna Konta was a four-time WTA Champion. Her biggest title came at the Miami Open in 2017, where she defeated Venus Williams, Simona Halep, and Caroline Wozniacki.

• The talented player also lifted the trophies at Stanford 2016, Sydney 2017, and Nottingham 2021.

• Johanna Konta was twice a WTA 1000 runner-up, at Beijing 2016 and Rome 2019.