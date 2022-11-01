Current Affairs in Short: 1 November 2022
A 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Giridhar Aramane assumed the office of Defence Secretary on November 1, 2022.
Current Affairs in Short
Giridhar Aramane takes over as the new Defence Secretary
- A 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Giridhar Aramane assumed the office of Defence Secretary on November 1, 2022.
- Before taking a charge, he laid a wreath at National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. He also saluted the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country.
- In his 32 years of experience, the new Defence Secretary has held various positions in the Central Government as well as in the Andhra Pradesh Government.
- Prior to his current assignment, Giridhar Aramane was Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Prime Minister Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site in Gujarat
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi in Gujarat on November 1, 2022, after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 135 people.
- The search and rescue operation is still underway in the Machchhu River. Over 100 people were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed.
- Prime Minister Modi also chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar to review the situation in Morbi.
- The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway since the unfortunate mishap took place.
Reserve Bank of India launches pilot project of Digital Rupee
- The Central Bank Digital Currency or Digital Rupee has started on November 1, 2022, in the wholesale segment on pilot basis.
- The Reserve Bank of India in a press release said that the Digital Rupee will be used for settlement of secondary market transactions in the government securities.
- It further added that use of the E-Rupee is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient.
- RBI said that the first pilot of the Digital Rupee in the retail segment is planned for the launch within a month in some of the selected locations.
Amrit Lal Meena assumes charge as the Coal Secretary
- The Coal Minister informed that Amrit Lal Meena has taken over as the Coal Secretary following the superannuation of Anil Kumar Jain on October 31, 2022.
- Before this, Meena, who is a 1989 IAS Officer from the Bihar Cadre, held the charge of the Special Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
- Amrit Lal Meena has assumed the charge of the Coal Ministry at a time when it is grappling with issue to raise the country’s domestic production to meet the growing demand for power.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.