Current Affairs in Short: 1 October 2021

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Sri Lanka from October 2

•Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting Sri Lanka from October 2 to 5, 2021, at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

•The visit of Foreign Secretary Shringla holds significance as both countries aim to strengthen their close and cordial relations across all spheres of mutual interest. The visit will be an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, review the ongoing bilateral projects and cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions.

•Sri Lanka holds a central place in India’s Neighbourhood First’ policy. During the pandemic year, India supplied COVID vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First Policy. India also supplied COVID vaccines to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, and Nepal.

AU Small Finance Bank, NABARD sign pact to boost rural development projects in Rajasthan

•AU Small Finance Bank and NABARD on September 29, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank for Rural and Development (NABARD) to boost ongoing rural development initiatives in Rajasthan.

•The MoU was signed in the presence of NABARD Chairman G R Chintala, AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, and Jaideep Srivastava Chief General Manager, Rajasthan.

•The MoU between AU Bank and NABARD is a joint initiative that will offer institutional credit support to the ongoing development schemes in Rajasthan that will further boost rural development projects in the state.

•The MoU will benefit farmers, rural artisans, agri-entrepreneurs, agri-startups, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Rajasthan. The MoU aims at boosting the process of lending in Rajasthan, primarily in areas related to rural development and agriculture.

US Navy approves production of advanced anti-radiation guided extended-range missile

•The US Navy on September 30, 2021, awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation the contract to begin Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) for the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER).

•Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) is a significant step for AARGM-ER which will offer the US Navy unmatched protection. The AARGM-ER is a major upgrade to the existing AARGM.

•AARGM-ER is being integrated on the EA-18G Growler aircraft, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, the US Air Force F-35A, Navy F-35C aircraft, and Marine Corps F-35B aircraft, informed Northrop Grumman.

•Northrop Grumman has worked with the US Navy to develop an effective production missile design. It reached its Milestone C within 28 months of receiving its engineering and manufacturing development award.

Australia approves COVISHIELD for international arrivals

•Australia on September 30, 2021, approved India-made COVISHIELD for international travelers arriving in the country, informed Australian PM Scott Morrison.

•The Therapeutic Goods Administration issued an advisory that the India-made COVISHIELD and China-made Sinovac vaccines are to be considered ‘recognized vaccines’ for assessing if a traveler arriving in Australia is appropriately vaccinated.

•AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, and Moderna vaccines are already considered ‘recognized vaccines’ in Australia. In March 2020, Australia had placed a few of the world’s toughest border restrictions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

GST revenue collection for September 2021 is Rs 1.17 lakh crores: Finance Ministry

•The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for September 2021 is Rs 1.17 lakh crores (Rs 1,17,010 crores), informed the Ministry of Finance on October 1, 2021.

•The GST revenue collection included Rs 20,578 crores Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 26,767 crores State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), Rs 60,911 crores IGST (including Rs 29,555 crores collected on import of goods), and Rs 8,754 crores Cess (including Rs 623 crores collected on import of goods), informed Finance Ministry.

•The Ministry stated that this is indicative of the economy recovering at a fast pace. Anti-invasion activities, economic growth, action against fake billers have contributed significantly towards enhanced GST collections. The second half of the year will show higher revenues as the positive trend in revenues is expected to continue.

•The GST revenues for September 2021 are higher than the GST revenues during September 2020. The revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) was 20 per cent higher and the import of goods was 30 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during September 2020.