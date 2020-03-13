Current Affairs in Short: 13 March 2020

Farooq Abdullah’s detention revoked by J&K Government

• Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of National Conference Farooq Abdullah’s detention has been finally revoked by the government.

• Farooq Abdullah, serving house arrest for about 7 months, will now be free. The action was taken against Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Farooq Abdullah was under house arrest since Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir.

• He was punished under the PSA on September 15, 2019, which was extended for three months on December 13, 2019. However, the government is slowly releasing the leaders.

Assam government to construct 33 stadiums under Uttran scheme

• The state government of Assam will construct 33 stadiums in the state under the Uttran scheme. The scheme allows the government to start construction work of 33 stadiums to provide better infrastructure in the state.

• About Rs. 300 crore will be spent to construct stadiums across the Assam. Apart from that about 500 playgrounds will be developed across the state to boost sports facilities in Assam.

• Assam Government said that it will establish a state of the art sports facilities. Apart from that, one thousand players will get 50,000 rupees while 2500 sports clubs will get Rs 75,000 grant.

India ranks 46th in ‘Inclusive Internet Index 2020’

• India secured 46th rank in the Inclusive Internet Index 2020 released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Pakistan got the 76th rank on the list.

• In this index, Sweden ranks first, New Zealand is second and America is third. The worst countries are Burundi (100), Liberia (99), Madagascar (98), Malawi (97) and Burkina Faso (96).

• India is at the top among South Asian countries followed by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This list includes 100 countries of the world and ranks are scaled from 1 (best) to 100 (worst).

342 industrial units found guilty of violating pollution control rules

• Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that 342 industrial units found guilty of violating pollution-related rules. These companies were found guilty when 700 industrial units were checked by the ministry.

• Ministry submitted a written answer in response to a written question during the question hour in parliament. He said that the Central Pollution Control Board examined seven hundred industrial units to find out whether they were following the rules.

• In this regard, 159 units have been given show cause notices and technical instructions, while 101 units have been closed for not following the rules.

Government allows without referral treatment to CGHS beneficiaries over 75 years

• Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has clarified that the CGHS beneficiaries aged 75 years and above can take the facility of treatment without a referral.

• He also said that only non-emergency situations will require approval for treatments and tests that are not listed.

• The serving employees would not have to come back to the health center and get unlisted testing or treatment permission from their office as per the existing guidelines. He said that it would be necessary to seek referral only once for follow-up after the operation.