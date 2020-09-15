Current Affairs in Short: 15 September 2020

Padma Awards online nominations to close today

• The last date for submission of online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards is today, September 15, 2020. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, on January 26, 2021.

• The nominations are being invited only on the Padma Awards portal. The Padma Awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are known as the highest civilian awards of the country.

• The awards aim to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is conferred to individuals for their distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines.

• All government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup

• The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on September 15, 2020 announced the postponement of the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup. The Thomas and Uber Cup were slated to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3-11.

• However, after consultation and agreement with host Denmark, it was decided to postpone the tournament. The announcement came after the withdrawal of a number of participating teams, citing health concerns.

• Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal had also raised safety concerns over conducting the Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• The BWF is also looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men's and Women's Team Championships but on dates not before 2021.

US bans five exports from China's Xinjiang region

• The United States has banned five exports from China’s Xinjiang province including cotton, hair products, computer components, and some textiles that are allegedly made "using forced labour".

• The US Department of Homeland Security, through this effort, aims to combat illegal and inhumane forced labor that is used to make goods that the Chinese government then tries to import into the United States

• According to DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, the exports also disadvantaged American workers and businesses. Cuccinelli further stated that US President Trump and this Department have, and always will, put American workers and businesses first and protect American citizens from participating in these egregious human rights violations.

Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020 introduced in RS

• The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020. The bill seeks to provide protection to healthcare personnel combating epidemic diseases.

• The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020 seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government as part of its efforts to strengthen its fight against COVID-19. It was tabled in the upper house by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

• The bill also defines the healthcare service personnel brought in its ambit. Besides this, the Health Minister introduced the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2020.

More than 180 ghats being developed under Namami Gange mission: PM Modi

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14, 2020 stated that development work on more than 180 ghats is going on in the country under the Namami Gange mission.

• The government's aim is that drain water does not go into the Ganga. Hence, the villages near Ganga are being developed as Ganga Gram.

• Under the Namami Gange mission, more than 180 ghats are being developed across the country including in Bihar. This was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating urban infrastructure projects in Bihar through virtual mode.

• So far, the Prime Minister informed that work on 130 ghats has been completed. The work on more than 40 'moksha dhams' has also been completed.