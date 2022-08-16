Current Affairs in Short: 16 August 2022

Indian Flag unfurled 30 Kilometers above the Earth by Space Kidz India
- Space Kidz India unfurled the Indian flag about 30 kilometers above the Earth on Independence Day 2022.
- The flag was sent to an altitude of 1 lakh 6 thousand feet above the planet on a balloon that unfurled it.
- The event was part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav slogan and under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the historic anniversary.
- Space Kidz India is an organization that creates ‘young scientists for the country and spread awareness among children for a borderless world. The organization also recently launched a satellite into Low Earth Orbit.
Asia’s Oldest Football tournament begins on August 16
- In Football, FC Goa will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in the opening tie of the Durand Cup in Kolkata at 7PM on August 16, 2022.
- The tournament will feature 20 teams, of which 11 teams will be the clubs that play in the Indian Super League, five teams will be from I-League and four teams from the Armed Forces.
- For the first time in history, the tournament is being held in multiple cities. West Bengal, Assam and Manipur are hosting the Durand Cup 2022.
- The Durand Cup is an oldest Football tournament in Asia and was started in the year 1888.
World’s largest single arch railway bridge gets Golden Joint
- In Jammu and Kashmir, the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab River in the Kouri area of Reasi district achieved another milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
- The Golden Joint will now pave the way for the engineers to lay tracks on the bridge.
- With tracks over it, Kashmir will now be linked with the rest of India via rail network for the first time since Independence.
- To achieve this feat, expertise was taken from IIT Roorkee, the Indian Institute of Sciences, IIT Delhi, and other agencies. This is the highest railway arch in the world.
UK becomes first country to approve Omicron Vaccine
- The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to authorise a COVID-19 vaccine tailored to the Omicron Variant.
- The latest move will pave the path for an autumn booster campaign using Moderna’s two-strain shot.
- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority has granted conditional authorization to the vaccine.
FIFA suspends All India Football Federation
- FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation with an immediate effect citing undue influence from third parties.
- The International Football Governing Body said that the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of the administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive Committee has been repealed.
- The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 which was scheduled to take place in India cannot currently be held as planned.
- As per FIFA, it is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary.
