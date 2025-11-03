One Liners Current Affairs 03 Nov 2025: ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

One Liners Current Affairs 03 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the examination point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025, etc.
- Recently, Kane Williamson retired from T20 International, from which country did he play - New Zealand
- Who won the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 title - India
- Who became the Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 - Shafali Verma
- Which Union Minister laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 635 crore in Assam - Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Who inaugurated Chhattisgarh's new assembly building in Raipur - PM Narendra Modi
- Who took charge as Commandant of Army Hospital Research and Referral located at Delhi Cantt - Lieutenant General Avinash Das
- Who inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conference 2025 on November 3 - PM Narendra Modi
- Where is the 4-day India International Science Festival (IISF 2025) being organized - Chandigarh
