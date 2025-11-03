Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

One Liners Current Affairs 03 Nov 2025: ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 3, 2025, 17:35 IST

One Liners Current Affairs 03 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the examination point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

One Liners Current Affairs 03 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the examination point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025, etc.

  1. Recently, Kane Williamson retired from T20 International, from which country did he play - New Zealand
  2. Who won the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 title - India
  3. Who became the Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 - Shafali Verma
  4. Which Union Minister laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 635 crore in Assam - Jyotiraditya Scindia
  5. Who inaugurated Chhattisgarh's new assembly building in Raipur - PM Narendra Modi
  6. Who took charge as Commandant of Army Hospital Research and Referral located at Delhi Cantt - Lieutenant General Avinash Das
  7. Who inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conference 2025 on November 3 - PM Narendra Modi
  8. Where is the 4-day India International Science Festival (IISF 2025) being organized - Chandigarh

ICC Women's WC 2025 Cash Prize

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News