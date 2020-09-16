Current Affairs in Short: 16 September 2020

Coronavirus re-infection is very rare: ICMR DG

• The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr. Balram Bhargava said on September 15, 2020 that re-infection with coronavirus is very rare.

• Dr. Bhargava said during a press conference that re-infection is very rare with COVID-19. He continued by saying that re-infection occurs in case of measles and if someone gets measles, he needs to be protected all his life from measles even though he generates certain anti-bodies.

• Similarly, Dr. Bhargava said that we can have re-infection in COVID-19 as it is being described by the case in Hong Kong but it is not a matter of concern. He said one point to be noted is that whenever re-infection occurs, earlier symptoms would have been mild.

• In Hong Kong, a man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later after the first infection in the first documented instance of human re-infection last month, as per researchers at the University of Hong Kong.

Bill to reduce salaries of MPs by 30 percent passed in Lok Sabha

• Lok Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on September 15, 2020. The bill reduces the salary payable to Members of Parliament by 30 percent for one year starting from April 1, 2020.

• The bill will replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government as a part of measures to mobilise resources for fighting COVID-19.

• The bill was introduced in the lower house on September 14. The bill will now be tabled in the upper house of the Parliament.

Odisha to implement e-muster roll in all govt departments by January 2021

• Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 15, 2020 reviewed the 5T charter regarding E-muster roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line departments, taking a historic step towards transparency in governance.

• Under this initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format (E-Muster roll) to ensure transparency and prevent manipulation.

• Besides this, wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by line departments. This will ensure stricter monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dues.

• The initiative will be implemented in projects worth more than Rs 10 crores in the departments of Works, Water Resource, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural Development and Housing and Urban development in the first phase that would begin from October 2, 2020.

US sanctions Chinese entity in Cambodia

• The United States has imposed sanctions against a Chinese state-owned entity, Union Development Group Co., Ltd. (UDG), for seizure of local Cambodians' land for the construction of the Dara Sakor development project.

• The US Department of the Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin stated that after falsely registering as a Cambodian-owned entity in order to receive land for the Dara Sakor development project, the Chinese entity reverted to its true ownership and continued to operate without repercussions.

• Mnuchin said that the United States is committed to using the full range of its authorities to target these practices wherever they occur.

India comes down heavily on Pakistan, Turkey and OIC for Kashmir remarks

• India on September 15, 2020 came down heavily on Pakistan, Turkey and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council for their remarks on India's internal affairs.

• While responding to Turkey’s reference on J&K, India advised Turkey to refrain from commenting on its internal affairs and develop a better understanding of democratic practices.

• India also rejected the reference by the OIC to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. India had stated that OIC has no locus standi to comment on internal affairs of India.

• The First Secretary of Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, Pawan Badhe delivered India’s right to reply. He stated that OIC has allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan to subverse its own Agenda and added saying that it is for the OIC members to decide if it is in their interests to allow Pakistan to push its agenda.

• India also slammed Pakistan at the Human Rights Council and said that it has become a habit for Pakistan to malign India with false and fabricated narratives for its self-serving malicious purposes.