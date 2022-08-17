Current Affairs in Short: 17 August 2022
Prime Minister Modi to watch special screening of serial ‘Swaraj’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his cabinet colleagues will be watching the special screening of the serial ‘Swaraj’ made by the National Broadcaster Doordarshan at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on August 17, 2022.
- The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that Prime Minister will be the special guest and the cabinet ministers and senior officials will also be present.
- Reportedly, there will be a screening of two episodes this evening- one on Shivappa Nayakka and another on Rani Abbakka.
- Swaraj is a 75 episode serial presenting the glorious history of the freedom struggle and lesser known tales about Indian history.
Prime Minister Modi speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of France Emmanuel Macron over the telephone and conveyed solidarity for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France.
- As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral initiatives including the defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.
- The two leaders also discussed the important geopolitical challenges including those related to food safety.
- During the telephonic conversation, they agreed to closely work together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation.
Hyderabad International Airport to roll out DigiYatra programme
- Hyderabad International Airport will roll out DigiYatra Programme from August 18, 2022 for three months.
- In line with Government’s DigiYatra programme, the airport will roll out the digital processing of the passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform on August 18.
- The programme will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.
- Hyderabad International Airport is one of the five airports that have been selected to roll out the DigiYatra programme.
US President Joe Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation
- The President of the United States Joe Biden has signed a massive climate change and healthcare spending bill into law.
- As per the White House, the 740 billion dollar bill is the biggest commitment to counter climate change in the history of the country.
- The Federal Government announced that it will invest around 375 billion dollars over the decade to fight climate change.
