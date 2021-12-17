Current Affairs in Short: 17 December 2021

Portal for rankings of States/UTs in Land Acquisition Projects launched

• The Union Minister Giriraj Singh on December 16, 2021, launched the Management Information Portal for the rankings of the Indian States and UTs in Land Acquisition Projects.

• Giriraj Singh, while speaking on the occasion said that as per the ranking and performance, the Government of India will award the top three States in India and three districts.

• The Management Information Portal will not only show the figures and data but will also indicate the speed of the development in the country.

• The Rural Development Minister also expressed concern over the delayed implementation of the projects in India. He said that the delay results in the increased project cost and also hampers the speed of the project development.

Defence Minister gives Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2021

• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conferred Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2021 on the 96th Raising day of Directorate General Defence Estates.

• The recipients have been awarded for their innovation and digital achievements in the fields of education, health and sanitation along with public service and land management.

• A new award has been instituted by the Union Defence Minister for achievement in the implementation of the ‘e-Chhawani’ project.

• These categories are the Digital accomplishments, Swachh Chhawani Swasth Chhawani, Land and Record Management, among others.

Foreign Minister of Tajikistan to visit India from December 18 to 20 December 2021

• Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan will be on an official visit to India from 18th to 20 December 2021. During his visit, the foreign minister will also meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

• The officials are scheduled to discuss the bilateral, international and regional issues of mutual interest and will also undertake a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation.

• India and Tajikistan have maintained an active exchange of visits. EAM S Jaishankar had visited Tajikistan in 2021 including for a bilateral visit and the participation in the Heart of Asia Conference in March 2021.

• The upcoming visit will sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and will further strengthen strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Approval for 10 plastic parks to consolidate capacities of domestic plastic processing industries

• The Government of India has given in-principle approval for the 10 plastic parks in India with a purpose to consolidate and synergise the capacities of the domestic plastic processing industry.

• The news was shared by the Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizer Bhagwant Khuba. He also added that so far 08 plastic parks have been given approval and 2 are in the process.

• The Central Government, under the plastic park scheme, provides grant funding up to 50% of the project cost while the remaining cost will be funded by the State Governments.

Renovated Ramna Kali Mandir inaugurated in Bangladesh by President Kovind

• The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on December 17, 2021, concluded his two-day visit to Bangladesh after interacting with a cross-section of Bangladeshi people and other eminent citizens and members of the Indian community.

• On his last day in Bangladesh, President inaugurated the renovated Ramana Kali Mandir in Dhaka which was completely destroyed in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

• The historic temple has been renovated with support from the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

• President Kovind also announced several key announcements during his 3-day visit to Bangladesh.