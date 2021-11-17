Current Affairs in Short: 17 November 2021

India, New Zealand hold bilateral cyber dialogue, explore initiatives to deepen cooperation

•India and New Zealand conducted the 2nd edition of their bilateral cyber dialogue on November 16 to 17, 2021, virtually to exchange the latest developments on cyber issues and explore initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation.

•India and New Zealand during the Cyber Dialogue deliberated on existing bilateral cooperation in cyberspace, discussed the latest developments on cyber issues at the regional, bilateral and multilateral levels, and agreed to work closely with each other in the fields of cybercrime, capacity building, and cyber security.

•Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led the Indian delegation. The New Zealand delegation was co-led by Georgina Sargison, Acting Unit Manager, Emerging Security Issues, International Security and Disarmament Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and Dan Eaton, Director National Security Policy, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC).

Cipla launches India’s first portable wireless spirometer for early diagnosis of COPD, asthma

•Pharmaceutical giant Cipla launched India’s first pneumotach-based portable wireless spirometer called Spirofy to diagnose Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (DOPD) and asthma on the occasion of World COPD Day on November 17.

•Spirofy is a wireless advanced device that generates real-time high accuracy results while ensuring the safety of the patient with the help of bacterial viral filters. The device works on battery backup. The reports can be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer or share on a phone.

•Cipla will offer training to physicians for the use and interpretation of results generated through the Spirofy device. Cipla stated, “Spirometry is the gold standard for COPD diagnosis.” India accounts for 32 per cent of global COPD cases. COPD is the second most common cause of death in India after heart diseases.

Delhi govt announced work-from-home for govt employees till November 21

•Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 17, 2021, announced 100 per cent work-from-home (WFH) for government employees in the capital till November 21, 2021. Rai announced the decision after a high-level meeting for the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

•The decision aiming at reducing air pollution has instructed all construction, demolition work to remain shut till November 21. All educational institutes and schools will also remain closed in Delhi. Entry of all vehicles will be banned, unless in essential services.

•List of more than 10 years old diesel vehicles and petrol vehicles over 15 years old will be given to Transport department to Police. Checking of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate across all fuel stations will pick pace.

•A Special Task Force of the Traffic Police will be created for monitoring traffic congestion and in turn, aid in avoiding pollution from vehicles. Further, 1,000 private Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses will be hired for public transport in Delhi from November 18.

•The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on November 17 also remained ‘very poor’ at 387, stated the data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

CBI appoints three new joint directors

•The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 17, 2021, appointed three new joint directors namely senior IPS officers Nawal Bajaj, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, and Vidya Jayant Kulkarni.

•Vidya Jayant Kulkarni is a 1998-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. Kulkarni has been appointed for 5 years on a deputation basis.

•Ghanshyam Upadhyay is a 1999-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre. Upadhyay has been appointed for tenure till June 29, 2026.

•Nawal Bajaj is a 1995-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. Bajaj has been appointed for tenure till June 6, 2026.

Israel PM Naftali Bennett likely to visit India in 2022

•Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is likely to visit India in 2022. Both countries are working on the tentative dates, informed Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. Meanwhile, Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is currently visiting Israel.

•PM Modi and Israeli PM Bennett met for the first time on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. They discussed the environment, defence, global, and regional issues. Both countries have also discussed Free Trade Agreement negotiations and will finalize it by June 2022.

•Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had visited India in January 2018 where he met Indian PM Narendra Modi.