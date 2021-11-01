COP26: PM Modi arrives in Glasgow for climate summit – Know Key Details

COP26 Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on October 31, 2021, to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) on Climate Change from November 1, 2021, to November 2, 2021. PM Modi is on a two-day UK visit where he will address the World Leaders’ Summit to mitigate climate change and articulate India’s efforts in this regard. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris. PM Modi left for Glasgow after concluding the G20 Summit during his three-day visit to Rome.

The World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), a high-level segment of COP26 will be held on November 1 to 2, 2021, in Glasgow which will be attended by Heads of State and Governments of more than 120 countries. Meanwhile, the COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began on October 31, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow, COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

PM Modi at COP26: PM Narendra Modi arrives for COP26 World Leaders' Summit

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of COP26. He was received by UK PM Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Narendra Modi arrives at the venue of COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/n7WDHSeBMb — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

PM Modi meets community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland

'Strengthening people-to-people bonds': PM Modi with Indian community in Glasgow.

Strengthening our people-to-people bonds.



Indian community members and Indologists gather in Glasgow to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/dj3no1rhtJ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2021

India’s focus at COP26 summit – Key Points

India’s ‘ambitious’ Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement will be India's focus at the COP26 Summit.

These NDC Goals include a reduction in the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level and achieving 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Predictable and consistent financing of green technology for developing countries will be another key area of focus for India.

"India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind, and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements," PM Modi said in a statement ahead of the summit.

He will also address the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including mobilization of finance, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, technology transfer, equitable distribution of carbon space, and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, he added.

PM Modi in UK: 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) on Climate Change – PM Modi’s schedule

Day 1 – November 1, 2021

Meeting with community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland.

Address the Plenary Session of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

Hold a bilateral meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson.

Deliver India’s national statement on the climate action at the leader-level COP26 event ‘Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade’.

Attend a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The reception will also include the UK’s royal family Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

Day 2 – November 2, 2021

Hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of Argentina, Japan, Ukraine, Malawi, Nepal Israel, Finland, and Switzerland, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Launch the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), a new programme for the small island states is part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an Indian initiative announced by Modi at the UN General Assembly in 2019.

PM Modi-UK PM Boris Johnson Bilateral Meeting in Glasgow

The talks are expected to focus on the India-UK climate partnership as well as take cognizance of the 2030 Roadmap for a stronger India-UK Strategic Partnership that was signed by both world leaders in a virtual summit in May 2021.

"Both governments remain committed to the implementation of the Roadmap, within prescribed timelines. Accordingly, we are looking to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an Interim Agreement to be signed in March 2022 and eventually a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to schedule, by November 2022," said India's High Commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar.

