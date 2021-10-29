G20 Summit Italy: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Rome to attend 16th G20 meet- What will be on agenda?

Prime Minister Modi has reached Italy to attend the 16th G20 Summit which is scheduled to be held in Rome on October 30-31, 2021. He will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome and will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to October 31, 2021, at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi.

After attending the G20 meet, Prime Minister will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1-2 for the COP26 meeting. He will be visiting the country at the invitation of UK PM Boris Johnson.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.



The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

Theme of 16th G20 Summit 2021

The theme of the 16th G20 Summit 2021 is People, Planet, and Prosperity and it has come from the 2030 UN Agenda for sustainable development.

16th G20 Summit 2021

• This will be Prime Minister’s eighth G20 Summit. In 2020, the summit was hosted virtually by Saudi Arabia because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Prime Minister Modi had attended the last in-person summit in 2019 in Osaka.

G20 Summit 2021: Focus

The 16th G20 Summit 2021 hosted by Italy will focus on the recovery from the pandemic, economic recovery, and resilience, strengthening global health governance, energy transition and climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

Focus of Italy is on recovery from the pandemic, strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition and sustainable development and food security: Harsh Shringla, Foreign Secretary

PM Modi in Rome for G20 Summit: What will be on agenda?

• Prime Minister Modi, in Rome, will join other G20 leaders during the 16th G20 Summit. There will be discussions on health recovery from the pandemic, global economy, climate change, and sustainable development.

• On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Prime Minister will meet the leaders of the other partner countries. He will review the progress made in India’s bilateral relations with them.

• During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister will visit the Vatican City to call on Pope Francis and will meet the Secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

• Prime Minister Modi on October 29 is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi.

First in-person G20 Summit since outbreak of pandemic

Prime Minister, while informing about his visit to Rome for G20 Summit, said that this will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening the economic resilience and for building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic.

PM Modi to meet Pope Francis ahead of G20 meet

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to call on Pope Francis in the Vatican City on the second day of his arrival in Rome ahead of G20 Summit. However, it is yet to be clear whether it will be one to one or delegation-level meeting.

PM Narendra Modi will be calling on Pope Francis at the Vatican. It is still to be finalised whether it will be one to one or delegation-level meeting. Normally, there are some delegation members in such meetings: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope will also be significant, as PM Modi will only be the 5th Indian Prime Minister to meet the Pope. The last PM to meet the Pope was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The other three PMs to meet Pope include Indira Gandhi, I.K. Gujral, and Jawahar Lal Nehru.