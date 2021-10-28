PM Modi's visit to Rome: PM Modi to meet Pope Francis ahead of G20 Summit- Know key details 

PM Modi's visit to Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on Pope Francis in the Vatican on the second day of his arrival in Rome ahead of the G20 Summit, confirmed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a special briefing on October 28, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit. Shringla confirmed that PM Narendra Modi will be calling on Pope Francis at the Vatican. However, he said that it is still to be finalised whether it will be one to one or delegation-level meeting.

Significance Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the fifth Indian prime minister to meet the Pope. The last Indian Prime Minister to meet the Pope - Pope John Paul II- was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The other three Prime Ministers who have met the Pope include India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and I.K. Gujral.

G20 Summit 2021

PM Modi will be attending the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by PM Modi.

The last in-person summit attended by PM Modi was Osaka Summit in June 2019. The G20 Summit held last year was hosted virtually by Saudi Arabia due to the COVID pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that "G20 today represents 80 percent of world's GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of world's population. He said that this, it is fitting to say that over time G20 has emerged as not only the premier global forum for international cooperation but also an important platform to exchange, innovate &deliberate on policy issues that have a direct and tangible impact on the quality of life of our citizens & this could be in areas of global financial stability, sustainable finance, health, food security."

G20 Summit 2021 Theme

The 16th G20 Summit 2021 will be held under Italy's presidency. It will take place on October 30 and 31.

The theme of the 2021 G20 Summit is people, planet and prosperity and it comes from the 2030 UN agenda for sustainable development, informed Harsh Shringla, Foreign Secretary.

Focus

The key focus of the G20 Summit will be recovery from the pandemic, strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition and sustainable development and food security.

The G20 summit will be attended by heads of state/government of G20 member countries, the European Union and international organisations and invited countries. PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state including Italian PM Draghi.