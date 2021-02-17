India, UK restates commitment to climate action ahead of COP26 Summit

PM Modi and Alok Sharma, President-Designate of 26th UN Climate Change Conference- COP26 on February 16, 2021, restated their commitment towards the climate action ahead of the COP26 Summit.

According to the official statement by the UK government, during the meeting, Alok Sharma appreciated Prime Minister Modi on his ambition of delivering a significant increase in renewable energy, which was set out at the Climate Ambition Summit, co-hosted by the UK in December 2020.

Alok Sharma also congratulated the Prime Minister for his personal leadership on tackling climate change. Both the leaders had met to discuss their countries, India and UK, shared commitment to the climate action leading up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26.

My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit. pic.twitter.com/ZLACrYtR5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

India-UK meeting: Key Highlights

• The President-Designate of COP26, Alok Sharma, during the meeting, outlined the net-zero commitment of the UK and mentioned that as the hosts of COP26, the UK government has clearly sent a message to the world in setting an ambitious new NDC- National Determined Contribution.

• Both Sharma and PM Modi agreed that progress on making sure that the most vulnerable countries have been able to adapt to the impacts of climate change has become critical and that for doing this the governments must meet their climate finance commitments.

• The significance of businesses, individuals, and governments was also highlighted to tackle climate change.

• During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also extended his best wishes to the UK for the successful organization of the Climate Summit COP26.

Meeting with the Environment Minister:

The Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Prakash Javadekar had also met Alok Sharma. They both discussed the important issues for the negotiations to be held in Glasgow in 2021.

The Union Minister informed he told Sharma about various initiatives taken by India on the disaster-resilient infrastructure, renewables, electrical buses, adaptation, reduction of emission intensity, metro expansion, and increasing the tree cover.

First visit to Asia:

This is Alok Sharma’s first visit to Asia as the President of COP. During his visit, he is expected to welcome the significant progress made by India on clean energy transition and climate action.

His visit follows those of the International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Sharma’s visit also paves the way for the British PM Boris Johnson’s visit later in 2021, during which the climate cooperation between India and UK will be the focus.