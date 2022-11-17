Current Affairs in Short: 17 November 2022
CA in Short
NCW launches 4th phase of Digital Shakti Campaign
- The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, during the launch of the fourth phase of the Digital Shakti Campaign, said that the campaign has been accelerating the digital participation of women and girls.
- Digital Shakti Campaign is a pan-India project on digitally empowering and skilling women and girls in cyberspace.
- The campaign aims at training women and girls to use technology to their advantage and to keep themselves safe online.
- The Chairperson of NCW also highlighted the continuous efforts of the Commission for empowering women in every sphere across the nation.
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport Donyi Polo on November 19, 2022.
- The airport has been developed over an area of 690 acres and built at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crores, in a boost to connectivity, trade, and tourism in the scenic region.
- The Prime Minister’s Office also added in a statement that PM Modi will also inaugurate the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. It is a month-long program being organized in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.
- The airport in Arunachal Pradesh is suitable for daily operations in every weather. The name of the airport also reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh as well as its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun (Donyi) and moon (Polo).
First Edition of World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi
- The Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said that Social Media has caused faster and deeper percolation of information in India.
- While speaking at the first World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Chandra said that India has over 1.2 million mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users.
- He further added that with very low data rates, this penetration of smartphones has resulted in users consuming a high amount of information and entertainment via mobile devices.
- Secretary Apurva Chandra also congratulated the United Arab Emirates for holding the first-ever such congress. He also said that India has a lot in common with the host country.
2nd edition of the North East Olympics games concludes in Meghalaya
- The 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games concluded on November 15, 2022, in Shillong, Meghalaya.
- Manipur emerged as an overall team champion with a total of 240 medals which included 88 gold medals, 75 silver, and 77 bronze medals.
- Assam took the second spot with a total of 203 medals which included 79 gold medals, 61 silver, and 63 bronze medals. Arunachal Pradesh grabbed the third spot.
- In the one-week-long North East Olympic Games, about 3,000 participants from all around the North East states competed in 18 disciplines such as football, and shooting, among others.
