Current Affairs in Short: 20 June 2022
The Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles is on a visit to India from June 20, 2022, to hold a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Central Government clears the appointment of the new Chief Justices in 5 courts
- The Central Government has cleared the appointment of the new Chief Justices in five high courts.
- The Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Gauhati and Rajasthan.
- Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi Hugh Court will be appointed as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.
- The Law and Justice Ministry said that Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been appointed to the Delhi High Court.
- The Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles will be on a visit to India from June 20, 2022, to hold a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to strengthen the defence and security cooperation between the two nations.
- Marles’s visit marks the first high-level visit from Australia after the newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took office on May 23, 2022.
- During his visit, the Australian Defence Minister will hold his first bilateral Defence Minister’s meeting with the Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
- Australian Defence Minister also noted that India is one of Australia’s closest security partners.
Polio Immunization 2022 underway in full swing
- Polio Immunization 2022 is underway in 11 states and Union Territories in full swing. The campaign began in 11 states and UTs including Chandigarh, Bihar, and Gujarat, among others.
- During the campaign, around 3 crore 9 lakh children less than 5 years of age are targeted to be given polio drops through the house to house, booths, mobile, and transit teams.
- The Central Government has also introduced the injectable Inactivated Polio Virus Vaccine to provide additional protection to children in its routine immunization program.
- The Union Health Ministry has also urged all the parents to get their children, less than 5 years of age, vaccinated against Polio.
Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan completes two years
- Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan completes two years. The Government of India launched GKRA on June 20, 2020 for a period of 125 days with a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crore to boost employment.
- The objectives of the Abhiyaan were to provide immediate employment and livelihood opportunities to the distressed.
- A total of 12 Ministries and Departments of the Government of India participated in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.
- A total of 50.78 crore person-days employment was generated during the government’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.
