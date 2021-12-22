Current Affairs in Short: 22 December 2021

Gurugram achieves 100% Coronavirus Vaccination Coverage

• The Health Department of Gurugram claimed to have achieved 100% coverage of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It has become the first district in Haryana to do so.

• As per the data released by the Health Department of Gurugram, 128% of the population in the district have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the 100% have received the second dose of the vaccine.

• The data of children in Gurugram between the age of 0 to 6 years and 6 years to 18 years is also being collected for whenever the vaccines for children will be available in the future.

• In order to reach 100% of the population, 40,441 sessions were conducted. Over 2.56 lakh people were vaccinated by visiting the houses in the district under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Campaign.

Winter session of Parliament concludes a day before schedule

• The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on December 22, 2021, a day ahead of its schedule. Both the houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- were adjourned sine die.

• The Winter session of the Parliament had 18 sittings and it witnessed the passage of key legislation such as the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

• The Winter session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to the disruptions by the opposition members on various issues such as Lakhimpur Kheri Violence and Price Rise in the country.

• The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on November 29, 2021, and it was originally scheduled to go on till December 23, 2021.

Central Government directs states to activate war rooms and other measures amid Omicron scare

• The Central Government on December 21, 2021, while warning that the new Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, has directed the State Governments to impose necessary measures.

• The Government has been directed to activate the war rooms and also keep analyzing the trends and surges in the districts. It directed that special measures must be taken to view the initial surges of COVID-19 cases.

• Center has advised the State Governments to strengthen their containment measures as well as restrictions if the positivity rate in the districts is reported 10% or more.

• The Health Ministry has also urged the state authorities to ensure the strict enforcement of home isolation in the respective regions.

BCCI and Cricket South Africa have agreed for the upcoming ODI and Test Series amid Omicron

• Cricket South Africa and BCCI have mutually agreed that the upcoming ODI and Test Series between India and South Africa will continue even if there is a case of COVID-19. The close contacts will not be forced into isolation.

• The three-match Test series between India and Proteas will begin on December 26, 2021, followed by Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town in January 2022.

• The test matches will be followed by three ODI series on January 19, 21, and 23. While BCCI has a special agreement as per which they can pull off anytime in case the situation gets worsened, the senior official said that they are not planning any pull-out as of now.

• Rapid Antigen Tests will be carried out daily and both Indian and South African teams are ready for the possibility of positive cases in the teams.

Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings due to Omicron effect

• Delhi Disaster Management Authority has released an order prohibiting all the cultural events and gatherings in the National Capital. The move came as Omicron cases steadily rise in the city.

• Delhi Police and district officials have been directed to follow the orders and the district officials have also been asked to submit the daily reports.

• Till now, Delhi has reported 57 Omicron cases which is the highest among all the States and UTs in India. A total of 213 cases of the new Covid-19 variant which is also highly contagious have been detected in India.