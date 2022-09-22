Current Affairs in Short: 22 September 2022
Prime Minister Modi received a copy of the Braille version of Assamese Dictionary Hemkosh.
Current Affairs in Short
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives copy of Braille version of Assamese Dictionary
- Prime Minister Modi received a copy of the Braille version of Assamese Dictionary Hemkosh from Jayanta Baruah.
- The Prime Minister also complimented Jayanta Baruah and his team for their efforts in the Braille version of the Assamese Dictionary.
- Hemkosh was among the earliest Assamese Dictionary that dates back to the 19th
- On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others were also present.
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat
- Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat virtually on September 23, 2022.
- The National Conference of Environment Ministers is being held to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments of the country in formulating better policies on various issues.
- The conference will be for two days- September 23 and 24, 2022 and will have six thematic sessions.
- The conference will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on the restoration of degraded and wildlife conservation.
Central Government asks states to strive for achieving zero stubble burning
- The Central Government has asked the Governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to strive for achieving zero stubble burning.
- The Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the preparedness of states for the management of paddy and stubble burning.
- As per the Union Minister, Rs. 600 crores has also been provided to the state governments in this financial year.
- He also directed the state officials to create awareness among the farmers that stubble burning leads to loss of soil fertility in long run.
230 whales beached in Australia
- In Australia, more than 200 whales have beached themselves in a mass stranding in Tasmania.
- Reportedly, the whales were discovered in Macquarie harbour. It is the same location where the country’s worst stranding occurred exactly two years ago.
- Half of the whales on the beach appeared to be alive. The reason behind the stranding is still unknown.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.