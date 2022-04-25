Current Affairs in Short: 25 April 2022
Tarundeep Rai, Ridhi clinch recurve mixed team gold in Archery World Cup 2022
- The Indian recurve mixed team on April 24, 2022, defeated Great Britain in the final to win a gold medal at Archery World Cup 2022.
- Radhi and Tarundeep Rai came from behind twice in the summit clash before beating Pitman and Alex Wise through a shoot-off.
- The Indian archery pair has won India’s second gold medal of the meet. The 17-year-old Ridhi and 38-year-old Rai did not enjoy a great start in the final. However, later bounced back to level up the affair.
- Earlier on April 23, the India Men’s compound team defeated France in the final to win India’s first medal at the Archery World Cup 2022.
Prime Minister Modi to chair COVID review meeting with CMs on April 27
- PM Modi, in view of the increasing cases of COVID in the country, will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with the Chief Ministers on April 27, 2022.
- Apart from PM Modi and the senior officials of PMO, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and officials from their respective ministries are also likely to attend the meeting.
- In the past, Prime Minister had held several meetings with the CMs, and even the District Magistrates to understand the situation on the ground.
- Reportedly, during the meeting, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the present situation of COVID.
Andrey Rublev defeats Novak Djokovic to win Serbia Open Title
- World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was defeated by Andrey Rublev to capture his third tour-level title of the season on April 24, as the Russian completed his Serbia Open Debut in Style.
- In a hard-fought clash, Rublev dug deep against Djokovic as he hit with relentless power and intensity.
- Andrey Rublev is now equaled Spaniard Rafale Nadal for the most tour-level titles in 2022 as he also clinched crowns in Dubai and Marseille.
- Novak Djokovic was competing in his third event of the season as he aimed to win his maiden title of the year.
KL Rahul equals Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries in T20 Cricket
- KL Rahul on April 24 equalled Rohit Sharma’s record for scoring the most centuries by the Indian Cricketer in T20 Cricket.
- Rahul achieved this feat in match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
- KL Rahul now has 6 centuries in T20 cricket, same as the Indian Captain and his Mumbai Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma.
Supreme Court agrees to hear please related to Article 370 in July 2022
- The Supreme Court of India has said that it will list petitions for a hearing challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in July 2022.
- Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NC Ramana stated that it will try to list a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the law in July.
- Various petitions are pending before the top court challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 and special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two UTs.
- Some petitions were also filed against the government’s actions for delimitation in accordance with Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation act, 2019.
