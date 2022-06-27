Current Affairs in Short: 27 June 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews defence relationship with Malaysian counterpart
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein via video conference.
- During the virtual interaction, both the ministers reaffirmed a strong defence relationship between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur and also discussed the opportunities to deepen their defence cooperation.
- Earlier, the External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar had also held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit.
- The Malaysian Foreign Minister had previously said that the unique features of India combined with ASEAN countries can help in strengthening the partnership between the two regions.
Indian Air Force receives nearly 57,000 applications under Agnipath
- Amid the nationwide protest from the opposition, the Indian Air Force announced that as of June 27, they have received 56,960 applications since the launch of the Agnipath Scheme.
- The IAF also shared the information regarding the recruitment process, training and service information, financial package and the other benefits of Agnipath scheme.
- The registration will close by July 5, 2022. IAF’s recruitment through Agnipath started on June 24 and it received a resounding response within just three days.
- The armed forces of India has also categorically said that whoever has indulged in the violent protests and arson will not be inducted under the military scheme.
Indian Men’s Hockey team returns to National Camp ahead of CWG 2022
- After the impressive outing in Europe where the Indian Men’s team lived up to the billing against Belgium and Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers, the team is back at the National Camp which began on June 27.
- Hockey India has named 21 players for the camp which will conclude on July 23 ahead of the team’s departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
- India which will be held by Manpreet Singh is scheduled to begin their campaign on July 31 against Ghana.
- Grouped in Pool B, India will also take on the host England, Canada and Wales in the round-robin league matches.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 9 National Highway Projects
- The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 9 National Highway projects in Rajasthan worth Rs. 1,357 crores.
- While addressing the event virtually, the Union Minister said that Rs. 11,000 crores have been sanctioned for the repair of the Delhi-Jaipur-Kishangarh highway. This will remove the shortcomings of this highway.
- He also informed that an allocation of Rs. 900 crores in CRIF for Rajasthan and Rs. 700 crores for Setu Bandhan Scheme has been approved by the Central Government.
- The projects will also be run to repair the roads in the marginal districts of the state such as Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer.
