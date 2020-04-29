Current Affairs in Short: 29 April 2020

India to produce indigenous rapid testing kits by May end

•Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on April 29, 2020 that India will produce indigenous Rapid Testing Kits to boost India’s efforts to contain Covid-19 by the end of May.

•The Health Minister called upon all the scientists to fasten the development COVID-19 mitigation solutions.

•He revealed that at least half a dozen vaccines are currently being developed in India, among which four are in an advanced stage.

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal banned for 3 years

•Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on April 27, 2020 for three years. The ban has been imposed on the Pakistani batsmen for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the country's T20 premier league this year.

•The ban was imposed by PCB’s disciplinary panel Chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan during a hearing on the matter.

•The cricketer had appeared before the panel at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore after not challenging a show-cause notice issued to him by the PCB Anti-Corruption unit for not reporting an alleged offer to spot-fix in the 2020 Pakistan Super League.

Tripura develops mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk

•Tripura has developed a mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to collect samples from suspected coronavirus cases without having any physical contact.

•A three-wheeler heavy duty auto rikshaw has been transformed into a COVID-19 sample collection kiosk by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) with Agartala Smart City to enable medical staff to collect samples without having any physical contact with patients.

•The auto rickshaw will have a glass encasement, which will eliminate the need of personal protective equipment for the medical staff while collecting the swab samples.

•This kind of mobile testing vehicle will be the first of its kind in the northeast region. It will not only ensure the safety of health workers but will also help serve people better, as they will no longer have to visit hospitals for sample testing.

Blue Dart Express to deliver medicines to Indians living abroad

•Blue Dart Express on April 28, 2020 launched a service through which customers can send medicines to their relatives living abroad.

•The customers can visit any Blue Dart/DHL counter across India to avail the medicine delivery service. They will be required to provide valid medical prescriptions for sending medicines overseas to their family.

•The medicines will be delivered through Blue Dart-DHL's door-to-door express service.The Blue Dart services have been operational even during the lockdown to ensure delivery of essential commodities.

US to scan air travelers from corona-affected nations

•The United States is planning to scan air travelers from coronavirus-affected countries to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

•Trump said that this can be done in coordination with either the airlines or government. He stated that the US government is working with the airlines currently.

•The US government is looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of heavily infected areas.