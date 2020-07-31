Current Affairs in Short: 31 July 2020

Punjab Government issues Unlock 3.0 guidelines

• Punjab state government has allowed re-opening of gyms, yoga centres from August 5. 2020 under Unlock 3.0 guidelines. This was confirmed by an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on July 31, 2020.

• The state government has decided to allow phased reopening of gymnasiums and yoga centres while ensuring adherence to safety protocols including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

• The state government has also decided to reduce the night curfew time. It will be effective from 11pm till 5am instead of earlier 9pm- 5am.

• All fitness institutions were closed down in the country in March after the coronavirus outbreak. Since most gyms are in closed premises, experts had advised against their opening to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31st.

• The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in containment till August 31, 2020. The decision came a day after the state announced the lifting of the night curfew from August 1st.

• The state’s Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had earlier ruled out any plans to impose a complete lockdown in the state.

• The Chief Minister had said that centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines will be implemented in the state and lockdown will only continue in the containment zones. The government plans to be stricter in areas that have high number of COVID cases.

US urges Pak to immediately reform its blasphemy laws

• The United States has urged Pakistan to immediately reform its often-abused blasphemy laws and bring the culprit to justice. This outrage came after the killing of American citizen Tahir Naseem inside a courtroom in Pakistan.

• The 57-year-old Naseem, accused of blasphemy, was shot at multiple times at close range inside Peshawar's Judicial Complex on July 29, 2020 as he waited to be shifted to the prison. He died on the spot.

• The attacker was arrested then and there and the pistol used for firing was seized.The US government had been providing consular assistance to Naseem and his family since his detention in 2018.

• The government amends the import policy of colour television sets from 'free' to 'restricted'. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT): Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chairs 19th GoM on COVID-19

• Union Health Minister chaired the 19th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on COVID-19 in New Delhi on July 31, 2020. Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that India has achieved the milestone of more than 10 lakh recoveries, which has taken the recovery rate to 64.54 percent.

• Delhi has so far the highest recovery rate at 89.08 percent, followed by Haryana at 79.82 percent, while Karnataka has the lowest recovery rate of 39.36 percent.

• The Health Minister stated that the active cases under medical supervision are only 33.27 percent, approximately one-third of total positive cases.

• The Minister also informed that India’s Case Fatality Rate is also progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally. Further, our of the total active cases, only 0.28 percent of patients are on a ventilator, 1.61 percent of patients need ICU support and 2.32 percent are on oxygen support.

• Overall, with 1331 labs, India has conducted a record of over 6, 42000 tests in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than one crore 88 lakh. The domestic production of PPE kits, masks and ventilators has also been ramped up.

Films Division pay documentary tribute to Munshi Premchand, Mohammad Rafi

• The Films Division is planning to mark the 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Premchand and the 40th death anniversary of Mohammed Rafi with a documentary tribute today.

• The documentaries, ‘Premchand’ and ‘Rafi - We Remember You’ will be streamed on Films Division Website and YouTube channel for free.

• The documentary, ‘Premchand’ is directed by P C Sharma. It is a short biography on Munshi Premchand.