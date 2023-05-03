Current Affairs in Short: May 03 2023

Titan Company’s Increase in Net Profit

Its famous pieces of jewellery, eye care products, watches and other wearables have attained heights in terms of consumer retail sales on an annual basis.

Dividends announced ahead of Q4 results. The company’s board suggests a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

Titan Company declares a rise in net profits by 50% in March 2023. Its revenue increased to almost Rs 734 crores.

India at 161st Position in World Press Freedom Index 2023

While Norway topped the global index, the report underlines the political, social and technological changes. It examines the environment for journalists in 180 nations.

This report was published by the international organisation, Reporters Without Borders. Pakistan has scored better than India in terms of media liberty.

According to the 21st edition of the World Press Freedom Index 2023, India acquires 161st rank out of all 180 countries around the world.

US-Based Inflection AI Company Launches Pi Chatbot

This is the first-ever largest and latest model designed by the firm. This startup was founded by Reid Hoffman and Mustafa Suleyman.

This interactive device is different as it holds the capacity of discussing real-life situations and it can also solve comprehensive problems of humans.

Home Ministry includes Millet in Meals of CAPFs & NDRF

The Union Home Ministry declared that Millet will now be part of the dishes of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Thirty per cent of millet will now be given to the army personnel. This grain is often regarded as a superfood and is highly nutritious.