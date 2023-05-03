Current Affairs in Short: May 03 2023
Titan Company’s Increase in Net Profit
- Titan Company declares a rise in net profits by 50% in March 2023. Its revenue increased to almost Rs 734 crores.
- Dividends announced ahead of Q4 results. The company’s board suggests a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Its famous pieces of jewellery, eye care products, watches and other wearables have attained heights in terms of consumer retail sales on an annual basis.
India at 161st Position in World Press Freedom Index 2023
- According to the 21st edition of the World Press Freedom Index 2023, India acquires 161st rank out of all 180 countries around the world.
- This report was published by the international organisation, Reporters Without Borders. Pakistan has scored better than India in terms of media liberty.
- While Norway topped the global index, the report underlines the political, social and technological changes. It examines the environment for journalists in 180 nations.
US-Based Inflection AI Company Launches Pi Chatbot
- Mustafa Suleyman, the current CEO of Inflection AI successfully introduced an Artificial Intelligence agent named Pi Chatbot.
- This interactive device is different as it holds the capacity of discussing real-life situations and it can also solve comprehensive problems of humans.
- This is the first-ever largest and latest model designed by the firm. This startup was founded by Reid Hoffman and Mustafa Suleyman.
Home Ministry includes Millet in Meals of CAPFs & NDRF
- The Union Home Ministry declared that Millet will now be part of the dishes of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
- Thirty per cent of millet will now be given to the army personnel. This grain is often regarded as a superfood and is highly nutritious.
- Amit Shah discussed this with all the Indian forces. This is under the International Year of Millets 2023 headed by PM Narendra Modi.
Cyclone Mocha to soon strike India’s Eastern Coast
- The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Mocha might hit over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 06, 2023.
- A low-pressure area will be developed surrounding the region. It is expected that this storm might move towards the North direction.
- This cyclonic formation has been given the Mocha name by the country of Yemen. This cyclone may intensify near the Andaman Islands on May 09.
