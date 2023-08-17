Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023- Dr. VS Arunachalam

Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023
1. Who was the former Director General of DRDO who has passed away in America – Dr. VS Arunachalam

2. Which Indian bank has launched a multi-branded credit card in partnership with Qatar Airways and British Airways - IndusInd Bank

3. Which player of the England cricket team has withdrawn his decision to retire from ODI cricket - Ben Stokes

4. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India- R Doraiswamy

5. Where is the Youth 20 Summit being organized under the G20 Presidency of India – Varanasi

6. India has signed MoU with which country to share 'India Stack' - Trinidad and Tobago

7. President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the warship 'INS Vindhyagiri' in which city - Kolkata

