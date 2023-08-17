Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023- Dr. VS Arunachalam
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Dr. VS Arunachalam, INS Vindhyagiri, IndusInd Bank, Youth 20 Summit etc.
1. Who was the former Director General of DRDO who has passed away in America – Dr. VS Arunachalam
2. Which Indian bank has launched a multi-branded credit card in partnership with Qatar Airways and British Airways - IndusInd Bank
3. Which player of the England cricket team has withdrawn his decision to retire from ODI cricket - Ben Stokes
4. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India- R Doraiswamy
5. Where is the Youth 20 Summit being organized under the G20 Presidency of India – Varanasi
6. India has signed MoU with which country to share 'India Stack' - Trinidad and Tobago
7. President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the warship 'INS Vindhyagiri' in which city - Kolkata
