Current Affairs Quiz: August 17 2023- INS Vindhyagiri

Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as INS Vindhyagiri etc.

1. In which city the warship 'INS Vindhyagiri' was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c) Chennai

(d) Visakhapatnam

2. India has signed MoU with which country to share 'India Stack'?

(a) Kenya

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Trinidad and Tobago

(d) Maldives

3. Who has been appointed as the new DGP of Haryana?

(a) Ajay Hooda

(b) Shatrujit Singh Kapoor

(c) Ashok Khemka

(d) BS Joshi

4. The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of 'Digital India Project' with an outlay of Rs.

(a) 14,103 crores

(b) 14,503 crore

(c) 14,903 crore

(d) 15000 crores

5. Which player of the England cricket team has withdrawn his decision to retire from ODI cricket?

(a) Ben Stokes

(b) Stuart Broad

(c) Moeen Ali

(d) Alastair Cook

6. Where is the Youth 20 Summit being organized under the G20 Presidency of India?

(a) Patna

(b) Varanasi

(c) Jaipur

(d) Kolkata

7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

(a) Ajay Kumar

(b) Ashok Sinha

(c) R Doraiswamy

(d) Awadhesh Puri

Answer:-

1. (b) Kolkata

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated India's latest warship, INS Vindhyagiri, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) facility in Kolkata. Vindhyagiri is the name of the third ship being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy. The first five ships of the P17 project are being launched between 2019 and 2022. GRSE is one of the major shipyards in India.

2. (c) Trinidad and Tobago

India and Trinidad and Tobago have signed an MoU to share India Stack. India Stack is a collection of open APIs and digital public goods. It aims to facilitate identity, data and payment services on a large scale. Trinidad and Tobago is a Caribbean country, its capital is Port of Spain.

3. (b) Shatrujit Singh Kapoor

Shatrujit Singh Kapoor has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Haryana. Shatrujit Singh Kapoor is a 1990 batch IPS officer. He has done B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Shatrujit Singh had held the post of SP and DIG in CBI from 2002 to 2005.

4. (c) 14,903 crore

The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore. In the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expansion of Digital India program was approved. Nine more supercomputers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission under the expanded Digital India project. Under this, 18 supercomputers have already been installed.

5. (a) Ben Stokes

England cricket team's test captain Ben Stokes has withdrawn his decision to retire from ODI cricket. In July last year, he announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He has been named in the ODI squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. In view of the ODI Cricket World Cup to be held in India, his return is being considered important.

6. (b) Varanasi

The four-day Youth 20 Summit under India's G20 Presidency began today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is being organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Five identified themes of Y20 will be discussed during this summit. Significantly, this year India is presiding over the G20 group.

7. (c) R Doraiswamy

The Central Government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). He will assume his charge on September 1, 2023 and will remain on this post till his retirement on August 31, 2026. LIC is an Indian multinational public sector life insurance company, established in 1956, headquartered in Mumbai.

