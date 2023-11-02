Current Affairs One Liners: November 02 2023- British Academy Book Prize 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as FIFA Men's World Cup 2034, Asian Shooting Championships 2023, British Academy Book Prize etc. 1. Who won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 - Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

2. In which stadium of India was the statue of great cricket player Sachin Tendulkar unveiled - Wankhede Stadium 3. Who has been awarded the British Academy Book Prize for the year 2023- Nandini Das

4. Who inaugurated the branch of State Bank of India in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka- Nirmala Sitharaman

5. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited- Deepesh Nanda 6. Who has become the third cricketer in the world to score 4 centuries in an ODI World Cup – Quinton De Kock

7. Which country will host the FIFA Men's World Cup 2034 - Saudi Arabia 8. For which book did writer Nandini Das receive the British Academy Book Prize 2023 - 'Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire'