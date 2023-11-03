Current Affairs One Liners: November 03 2023- Indian Navy Sailing Championship

Quick Links

Nov 3, 2023, 17:59 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 03 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'World Food India 2023', 'Mobility and Migration Agreement', Indian Navy Sailing Championship etc.

1. Who inaugurated the second edition of 'World Food India 2023' - Narendra Modi

2. With which country has India recently signed 'Mobility and Migration Agreement' - Italy

3. Who is the bowler taking the most wickets in ODI World Cup history - Mohammed Shami

4. Who was recently honored with the second Rohini Nayyar Award – Dinanath Rajput

ALSO READ: Current Affairs Quiz: 03 November 2023

5. Inaugurates domestic sailing of the first international cruise liner 'Costa Serena' in India- Sarbananda Sonowal

6. With whom has the Election Commission entered into an agreement to promote electoral literacy- Ministry of Education

7. Which Union Minister inaugurated the 'India Manufacturing Show' in Bengaluru - Rajnath Singh

8. Where will the most awaited sailing regatta of the Indian Navy 'Indian Navy Sailing Championship' be organized - Mumbai

