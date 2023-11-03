Current Affairs Quiz: 03 November 2023- 'Costa Serena'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'World Food India 2023' etc.

(d) Australia

3. Who is the bowler with the highest wicket taker in ODI World Cup history?

(a) Jasprit Bumrah

(b) Mohammed Shami

(c) Ravichandran Ashwin

(d) Ravindra Jadeja

4. With whom has the Election Commission signed an agreement to promote electoral literacy?

(a) Ministry of External Affairs

(b) NCERT

(c) UPSC

(d) Ministry of Education

5. Inaugurated the domestic sailing of the first international cruise liner 'Costa Serena' in India?

(a) Sarbananda Sonowal

(b) Anurag Thakur

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) S Jai Shankar

6. Who was recently honored with the second Rohini Nayyar Award?

(a) Rajeev Kumar

(b) Sachin Tendulkar

(c) Kapil Dev

(d) Dinanath Rajput

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of 'World Food India 2023'. It is being organized in New Delhi from 03 to 05 November. PM Modi also inaugurated the Food Street as part of World Food India 2023. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched the first edition of World Food India in 2017.

2. (c) Italy

India and European country Italy have recently signed the 'Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement'. Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy in Rome.

3. (b) Mohammed Shami

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has become the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup history. In this matter, he has left behind former Indian bowlers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, who had 44-44 wickets in their names. After that, the name of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes in this list, who has taken 33 wickets so far. If we talk about most wickets in World Cup history, then this record is in the name of former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath who has taken 71 wickets.

4. (d) Ministry of Education

The Election Commission of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education to bring electoral literacy in schools across the country. Its objective is to include voter education and electoral literacy in the curriculum from classes 6th to 12th in all schools. Under the MoU, study material on electoral literacy will be included in NCERT school textbooks and state education boards will also be advised to follow the same.

5. (a) Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the domestic sailing of 'Costa Serena', the first international cruise liner in India, in Mumbai. The target of 50 million cruise passengers in India by the year 2047 has also been discussed in the recently concluded Global Maritime India Summit 2023. Such cruise initiatives are part of 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

6. (d) Dinanath Rajput

Former software engineer Dinanath Rajput has been honored with the second Rohini Nayyar Award for his significant contribution in the empowerment of tribal women in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Dinanath Rajput has established Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) only for women in Naxal affected areas.

