Current Affairs One Liners: November 29 2023- Cyclone 'Michaung'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Head coach of the Indian team, Cyclone 'Michaung', the eighth wonder of the world, fast track special court etc. 1. Whose tenure has been extended again by BCCI as the head coach of the Indian team- Rahul Dravid

2. Which country has named the cyclone 'Michaung' formed in the Bay of Bengal - Myanmar 3. Who has recently been recognized as the eighth wonder of the world – Angkor Wat Temple

4. Who will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport – IndiGo Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 29 November 2023

5. Who was recently honored with the PRSI National Award for outstanding contribution to healthcare communication – Suganti Sundarraj 6. The fast track special court set up for cases related to sexual crimes has been approved to continue for how many more years - 03 years