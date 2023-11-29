Current Affairs Quiz: 29 November 2023- The Eighth Wonder Of The World

1. Which country has named the cyclone 'Michaung' formed in the Bay of Bengal?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as the eighth wonder of the world etc.

2. Whose tenure has been extended again by BCCI as the head coach of the Indian team?

(d) Gautam Gambhir

3. Who was recently honored with the PRSI National Award for outstanding contribution to healthcare communication?

(a) Ayushi Singh

(b) Suganti Sundarraj

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Soumya Swaminathan

4. Which will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport?

(a) Indigo

(b) Vistara

(c) Air India

(d) Spice Jet

5. Who has been recently recognized as the eighth wonder of the world?

(a) Qutub Minar

(b) Meenakshi Temple

(c) Pompeii

(d) Angkor Wat Temple

6. For how many more years has the Fast Track Special Court set up for cases related to sexual crimes been approved to continue?

(a) 02 years

(b) 03 years

(c) 04 years

(d) 05 years

Answer:-

1. (c) Myanmar

There is a possibility of cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea. In view of this, 7 districts in Odisha have been put on alert. This name of the cyclone has been given by the country of Myanmar. This is the sixth cyclone in the Indian Ocean and the fourth in the Bay of Bengal this year.

2. (b) Rahul Dravid

BCCI has extended the tenure of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team. Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He was appointed for a two-year tenure which ended with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

3. (b) Suganti Sundarraj

Suganti Sundarraj has been honored with the PRSI National Award for her outstanding contribution to the Public Relations Society of India and the public relations industry. Suganti Sundarraj received this award at the International Public Relations Festival going on in New Delhi. Suganti Sundarraj has been associated with Apollo Hospital for more than 40 years.

4. (a) Indigo

Indigo will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport. Noida International Airport (NIA) has recently signed an MoU with IndiGo. The first phase of Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024.

5. (d) Angkor Wat Temple

Cambodia's ancient Angkor Wat temple has been declared as the eighth wonder of the world. This 800 years old temple was built by King Suryavarman II. This world's largest temple is spread over about 500 acres. This temple is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. This temple was built in the 12th century.

6. (b) 03 years

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Fast Track Special Courts set up to provide speedy justice in cases related to sexual crimes for the next three years. After the Nirbhaya case in Delhi, in 2018, the Center had decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts. It was started for one year on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019 and was later extended for an additional two years till March 31 this year.

