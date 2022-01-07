Current Affairs Quiz: 7 January 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's first rock museum, ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-23, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and guidelines for international passengers among others.

1. All International passengers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for how many days as per the latest government guidelines?

a) 14 days

b) 10 days

c) 7 days

d) 3 days

2. Which country is facing unrest due to a sudden spike in fuel prices?

a) Turkmenistan

b) Oman

c) Bahrain

d) Kazakhstan

3. India's first unique ‘Rock’ museum has been inaugurated in which city?

a) Bengaluru

b) Lucknow

c) Hyderabad

d) Pune

4. Which country is ranked at the top of ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-23?

a) Australia

b) England

c) South Africa

d) India

5. Which two tourist areas have been declared as strategic areas in Jammu and Kashmir?

a) Pahalgam, Patnitop

b) Jammu, Katra

c) Amarnath, Anantnag

d) Gulmarg, Sonamarg

6. ICC has decided to impose an in-match penalty for slow over-rate in which cricket format?

a) Test

b) ODI

c) T20

d) T10

7. Who will India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

a) Harmanpreet Kaur

b) Smriti Mandhana

c) Jhulan Goswami

d) Mithali Raj

Answers

1. (c) 7 days

As per the guidelines released by the Government of India on January 7, 2022, all the passengers flying from abroad will have to home quarantine themselves for a week after landing in India and get themselves tested on the eighth day. The passengers coming from at-risk countries and testing negative on arrival will also have to do the same. The Central Government has also updated its list of 'at-risk' countries and has increased the number of countries to 19.

2. (d) Kazakhstan

A Russian-led alliance has sent peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan to manage the ongoing unrest and restore order in the country after a request from Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On January 4th, thousands of protesters stormed government buildings in Kazakhstan, clashing with the police officials after a sudden fuel energy price hike.

3. (c) Hyderabad

The Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh on January 6, 2022, inaugurated India’s first unique ‘Rock’ museum in Hyderabad. The Union Minister later also addressed the Hyderabad scientists at the CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute.

4. (a) Australia

Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-23 with 36 points and 100 percentage of points, followed by Sri Lanka at second place with 24 points and 100 percentage of points and Pakistan at third place with 36 points and 75 percentage of points.

5. (d) Gulmarg, Sonamarg

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have declared almost 70 hectares of land in Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts as ‘strategic areas’. The move will allow the Indian Army to take control of these areas now.

6. (c) T20

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced new playing conditions for T20I on January 7, 2022. Under the new playing conditions, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates.

7. (d) Mithali Raj

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will be the deputy skipper. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will open for India with Yastika Bhatiya as the third opener option. Jhulan Goswami will be leading India's pace attack along with Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar.