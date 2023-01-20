Current Affairs Quiz: 20 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Bahrain’s ISA award, Brand Guardianship Index 2023, and Global Tourism Investor’s Summit.

1. Who won Bahrain’s ISA award for Service to Humanity?

(a). Carol Shields

(b). Dr. Sanduk Ruit

(c). Malik Y. Kahook

(d). Donald Tan

2. Which company signed an MoU with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for setting the annual performance target for the year 2022-23?

(a). Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited(IREDA)

(b). GAIL

(c). Coal India

(d). SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited)

3. Who has been appointed as the director of the National Health Authority?

(a). Dr. Indu Bhusan

(b). Dr. R.S Sharma

(c). Mukesh Kumar Khetan

(d). Praveen Sharma

4. Which Indian has been ranked number 2 globally on the Brand Guardianship Index 2023?

(a). Mukesh Ambani

(b). Gautam Adani

(c). Anand Mahindra

(d). Sunil Bharti Mittal

5. When will the first Global Tourism Investor’s Summit be held under the G-20 Presidency of India?

(a). 10-12 April 2023

(b). 10-12 February 2023

(c). 12-14 March 2023

(d). 01-05 February 2023

6. Which India-born British man won the “Freedom of the city of London” award?

(a). Laxmi Niwas Mittal

(b). Gopi Hinduja

(c). Manish Tiwari

(d). Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

7. Which company will launch the IPTV services over Railwire from 26 January 2023?

(a). RailTel

(b). BSNL

(c). JIO

(d). Airtel

Answers:-

1. (b). Dr. Sanduk Ruit

Dr. Sanduk Ruit, the co-founder of the Himalayan Cataract Project, has received the ISA Award for Service to Humanity, Bahrain's highest civilian honor. The award includes a monetary reward of one million dollars, a certificate of distinction, and a gold medal. Dr. Ruit is a trailblazer in providing high-quality microsurgical operations in distant eye camps. He made modern eye care inexpensive and accessible to Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

2. (a). Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited(IREDA)

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has reached an agreement with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to define yearly performance targets for the fiscal year 2022-23. The Government of India has set a target of Rs 3,361 crores for Revenue from Operations. This is an almost 18% increase over the previous year's performance.

3. (d). Praveen Sharma

Praveen Sharma (IDSE) has been appointed as Director of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Health Authority (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission). Praveen is an officer of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers from the 2005 batch. He has been appointed to the post under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years.

4. (a). Mukesh Ambani

On the Brand Guardianship Index 2023, billionaire Mukesh Ambani rated first among Indians and second internationally, surpassing Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, topped the global list. The Brand Guardianship Index, developed by Brand Finance, a leading worldwide independent brand consultant, is a global acknowledgment of CEOs who are creating long-term company value by balancing the requirements of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and society at large.

5. (a). 10-12 April 2023

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, will organize the country's first Global Tourism Summit in New Delhi from 10-12 April 2023, under the auspices of India's G20 Presidency, to which all G-20 member nations would be invited. The CII is the event's Industry Partner.

6. (c). Manish Tiwari

An India-born multicultural marketing agency founder, Manish Tiwari has been awarded the 'The Freedom of the City of London' title for his contributions to the British capital's financial sector. Tiwari got the honor at a ceremony in the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall in London. The 'Freedom of the City of London' is thought to have begun in 1237, allowing grantees to conduct business in the city.

7. (a). RailTel

RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, is launching Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services to RailWire users in an effort to give significant value-added services to its consumers. IPTV is a service that uses the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) suite to broadcast television shows and other visual material.