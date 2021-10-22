Current Affairs Quiz 22 October 2021: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagranjosh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The day’s updated Current Affairs quizzes cover topics such as first-ever President of Barbados, FATF grey list and Police Commemoration Day 2021 among others.

1. Sandra Mason has been elected as the first-ever president of which nation?

a) St Lucia

b) St Vincent and the Grenadines

c) Grenada

d) Barbados

2. Which year did Barbados gain independence from the British?

a) 1956

b) 1966

c) 1978

d) 1954

3. Which among the following countries has been removed from the FATF grey list?

a) Mauritius

b) Jordan

c) Turkey

d) Mali

4. Which country has been newly added to the FATF grey list?

a) Myanmar

b) Turkey

c) Bangladesh

d) Sri Lanka

5. Who will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd IFFI?

a) Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo

b) Christopher Nolan, Hayao Miyazaki

c) Sergio Leone, David Fincher

d) Quentin Tarantino, Lilly Wachowski

6. Georissa Mawsmaiensis, a new snail species have been discovered in a cave in which state?

a) Meghalaya

b) Nagaland

c) Manipur

d) Arunachal Pradesh

7. When is Police Commemoration Day 2021 observed?

a) October 20th

b) October 21st

c) October 22nd

d) October 23rd

Answers

1. (d) Barbados

Sandra Mason was elected as the first-ever President of Barbados on October 20, 2021, with a two-thirds vote during a joint session of the country's House of Assembly and Senate. She will replace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of Barbados.

2. (b) 1966

Barbados gained its independence from the British on November 30, 1966. Barbados has since then maintained its historical linkages with Britain by becoming a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

3. (a) Mauritius

Two countries- Botswana and Mauritius have been removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after both the nations showed high-level commitment to implement reforms to improve their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finances.

4. (b) Turkey

In a major blow to the two nations, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on October 21, 2021 placed Turkey on its grey list for failing to check terror financing and retained Pakistan as well. Overall, three countries were added to the grey list this time- Jordan, Mali and Turkey.

5. (a) Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo

Renowned film directors Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa.

6. (a) Meghalaya

A new micro snail species has been found from deep inside a limestone cave at Mawsmai Village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The news was shared by the scientists who discovered the species on October 21, 2021.

7. (b) October 21st

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year since 1959 to pay tributes to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the clash with Chinese troops as well as all police personnel who died during service.