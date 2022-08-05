Current Affairs Quiz: 5 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Vice-Presidential Elections 2022, UNSC Meet on Counterrorism, and Commonwealth Games 2022 among others.

1.When are the Vice-Presidential Elections going to be held in India?

7th August 2022 9th August 2022 6th August 2022 10th August 2022

2.In which state Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Projects?

Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Karnataka Gujarat

3.Which country will host UNSC Meet on counterterrorism in October 2022?

India United States China Russia

4.Murali Sreeshankar has won Silver Medal in which sport in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022?

Weightlifting Boxing Athletics Judo

5.Who has been nominated by the opposition for the post of Vice-President of India in the 2022 elections?

Malikarjun Kharge Kamla Beniwal Shivraj Patil Margaret Alva

6.When is the General Elections going to be held in Nepal in 2022?

November December October September

7.‘Danuri’ is the moon mission of which country?

Malaysia Japan South Korea Singapore

Answers

1.(c) 6th August 2022

The election for the next Vice-President of India will be held on August 6, 2022. The winner of this election will replace the incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is also the ruling party of India, has nominated Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate while Margaret Alva has been nominated by the Opposition as the Vice-Presidential candidate.

2.(d) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission worth more than Rs. 300 crores at Dharampur in Gujarat on August 5, 2022. While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi noted that the initiatives by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in the field of rural healthcare have strengthened the vision of ‘Healthy India’.

3.(a) India

India will host the diplomats of the 15-nation UN Security Council in October 2022 for a special meeting on counter-terrorism. India is also halfway through the second year of its two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The current members of the Security Council are- Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the UAE, along with five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

4.(c ) Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar has won a Silver Medal in Men's long jump to give India its second medal in the athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022. Sreeshankar made the country proud with a best jump of 8.8m. Murali Sreeshankar achieved the feat with his fifth jump, having spent most of the final out of the medal spots.

5.(d) Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva, former Union Minister, and Governor was announced as the opposition’s candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election 2022. Margaret Alva has been a Parliamentarian for five terms and has served as a Governor of Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. She was also a Union Minister of the Parliamentary Affairs, Youth and Sports, women and child development, and science and technology.

6.(a) November

In Nepal, the general elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, 2022. The decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting which was chaired by the Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba. There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives, out of which 165 members are directly elected, while the remaining 110 are elected through proportional representation.

7.(c ) South Korea

South Korea launched its maiden spacecraft to the moon and joined the race with other countries. South Korean moon mission- Danuri is worth USD 180 million and is the country’s first step in lunar exploration. Danuri features a boxy, solar-powered satellite that has been designed to slide above 62 miles above the lunar surface. The scientists will collect the geologic and other data from the low polar orbit for at least a year.