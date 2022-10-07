Current Affairs Quiz: 7 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 6 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Cotton Day, UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award, and Anti-Dust Campaign to control Air Pollution among others.

1. Who has won Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature?

a) Annie Ernaux

b) Yasmina Reza

c) Michel Houellebecq

d) Leila Slimani

2. When is World Cotton Day celebrated?

a) October 6

b) October 9

c) October 7

d) October 10

3. Who has won the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award?

a) Justin Trudeau

b) Emmanuel Macron

c) Joe Biden

d) Angela Merkel

4. Who has been appointed as the Presiding officer of the UAPA Tribunal by the Government of India?

a) Pankaj Bhatia

b) Dinesh Kumar Sharma

c) Vivek Varma

d) Rajeev Mishra

5. A new advanced supervisory monitory system- Daksh has been launched by?

a) Reserve Bank of India

b) State Bank of India

c) Central Bank of India

d) Union Bank of India

6. Which state has launched Anti-Dust Campaign to control Air Pollution?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Haryana

c) Delhi

d) Punjab

7. Which company has received India’s first Micro Category Drone Certification?

a) Shivayu Aerospace

b) Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd

c) Aadyah Aerospace Pvt Ltd

d) Asteria Aerospace Limited

Answers

1. (a) Annie Ernaux

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. She has been honored for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory. Annie Ernaux started her literary career in 1974, with an autobiographical novel, Les Armories.

2. (c) October 7

World Cotton Day is celebrated every year on October 7 to highlight the significance of cotton products globally. Cottonseed and Cotton fiber are two of the most heavily used plant products. Notably, India is one of the largest cotton producers globally. World Cotton Day looks at the sustainable farming of cotton to help in improving the lives of the cotton workers.

3. (d) Angela Merkel

The former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has won the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award. She has been awarded the UN refugee agency prize for ‘political courage” and decisive action taken during her tenure to safeguard people forced to flee. Besides Angela Merkel, four other organizations and individuals will also be awarded the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award worldwide.

4. (b) Dinesh Kumar Sharma

The Government of India has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) tribunal. He is the justice of the Delhi High Court and has been appointed as the presiding officer in the matter of Popular Front of India and its associates. The appointment of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been done to look after the ban on PFI and its associates for five years.

5. (a) Reserve Bank of India

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das launched a new ‘SupTech’ initiative Daksh. It is the central bank’s advanced monitoring system which is expected to make the supervisory process more advanced. Daksh will enable seamless communication, inspection planning, and execution, cyber incident report, and analysis, among others.

6. (c) Delhi

The Government of Delhi has launched Anti-Dust Campaign at the construction sites to control pollution in the upcoming winter season. The two-month-long intensive campaign was launched by Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Under the campaign, it is compulsory for all the construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms and strict actions to be taken against violators.

7. (d) Asteria Aerospace Limited

Asteria Aerospace Limited has received India’s first micro-category drone type certification. The company has been recognized for its indigenously designed A200 drone by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The drone has been developed for surveying and mapping applications in GIS, agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries.