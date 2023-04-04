Current Affairs Quiz: April 04 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights over the key topics given in Q&A formats such as IPL 2023, Mission ‘Artemis 2’ and World Bank, among several others.

1. Which Indian player recently completed his 5000 runs in IPL?

(a) K L Rahul

(b) Suryakumar Yadav

(c) Shubman Gill

(d) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

2. Which bank recently opened its first branch for startups?

(a) Bank of India

(b) Bank of Maharashtra

(c) State Bank of India

(d) Punjab National Bank

3. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director by Suzuki Motorcycle India?

(a) Rajiv Kumar

(b) Abhishek Goyal

(c) Kenichi Umeda

(d) S Vishwanathan

4. The World Bank has cut India's growth rate for FY2024 from 6.6% to how much?

(a) 6.5 Percent

(b) 6.35 Percent

(c) 6.30 Percent

(d) 6.20 Percent

5. Which African country is going to launch its first operational Earth observation satellite?

(a) Kenya

(b) Namibia

(c) Morocco

(d) Zimbabwe

6. How many astronauts have NASA announced for its lunar mission ‘Artemis 2’?

(a) 02

(b) 03

(c) 04

(d) 05

7. Who took over as the 40th President of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO)?

(a) Sudha Shivkumar

(b) Jai Yashvardhan

(c) Ajay Kapur

(d) Soumya Swaminathan

Answers:-

1. (d) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni has completed his 5000 runs in IPL, achieving another milestone in his career. He achieved this feat during the match played against Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With this, he has become the fifth batsman in India to score 5000 runs. With this, he has also become the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Earlier this feat was done by Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.

2. (b) Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has opened its first branch for startups in Pune. This will help in promoting the startups of the country. Bank of Maharashtra's Executive Director Ashish Pandey was also present at the inauguration of its branch. Meanwhile, the Bank of Maharashtra also signed an MoU with SIDBI Venture Capital for active funding of start-ups.

3. (c) Kenichi Umeda

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has appointed Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director of the company. Umeda has replaced Satoshi Uchida whose term has recently ended. He has experience of more than 27 years. As the new Managing Director of the company, he has discussed giving priority to customer-centric facilities.

4. (c) 6.30 Percent

The World Bank has reduced India's growth rate for FY2024 to 6.3% from its previous estimate of 6.6%. Besides this, the World Bank has cited the challenge of recession and external conditions. The World Bank has estimated that private consumption growth is expected to escalate to 6.9% in FY2024. The World Bank has projected that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation will be contained to 5.2% in FY2024, from 6.6% in the recently concluded financial year.

5. (a) Kenya

African country Kenya is recently going to launch its first operational Earth observation satellite named ‘Taifa-1’ by April 11, 2023. The Kenya Space Agency will blast this spacecraft with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. According to Kenya's Ministry of Defence, the satellite will provide data for diverse sectors including agriculture and food security. Kenya is an East African country and its capital is Nairobi.

6. (c) 04

NASA for the first time in its lunar mission ‘Artemis 2’ introduced a woman astronaut. NASA has announced the names of 4 astronauts for this upcoming mission. The crew includes Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman who will travel around the moon as part of NASA's dream project ‘Artemis 2’. NASA will launch this lunar mission by the beginning or end of 2025. For the first time, a non-American has also been included in this mission.

7. (a) Sudha Shivkumar

Sudha Shivakumar has taken over as the 40th President of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). The organization is the oldest women-led and women-centred trade body in South East Asia. Sudha is a lawyer and investment banker by profession. Ms Shivakumar has been the President of the FLO Chennai Chapter from 2016 to 2017. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry is a non-governmental trade association based in India and was established in 1927.

