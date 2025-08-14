IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Released at agt.iffco.in, Download Sep 4 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
 IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download:  Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) on its official website.  IFFCO is all set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) test on September 04 across the country. 

Aug 14, 2025
Get all details about IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 here

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has released the
admit card for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee online test. IFFCO is all set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) test on September 04 across the country. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee exam can download their admit card at the official website-http://www.iffco.in.

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Centre Based Online Test for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee  is scheduled to be  held on 4th September 2025 (Thursday). Below are the overview of the recruitment drive. 

Events Overview
Name Of The Organization Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) 
Name Of The Posts Agriculture Graduate Trainee 
Exam Date 4th September 2025 
Admit card status  Out
Mode of Exam Online
Offiial website http://www.iffco.in.

 IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download Process

Candidates can download their IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 admit card after following process. 

  • Visit the official website i.e. http://www.iffco.in/
  • Click on the link FFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials. 
  • After submitting, you will get your admit card. 
  • Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.



