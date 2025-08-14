IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Released at agt.iffco.in, Download Sep 4 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has released the

admit card for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee online test. IFFCO is all set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) test on September 04 across the country. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee exam can download their admit card at the official website-http://www.iffco.in.

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download Link

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Centre Based Online Test for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee is scheduled to be held on 4th September 2025 (Thursday). Below are the overview of the recruitment drive.