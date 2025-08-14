IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Released at agt.iffco.in, Download Sep 4 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has released the
admit card for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee online test. IFFCO is all set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Graduate Trainee Test (AGT) test on September 04 across the country. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee exam can download their admit card at the official website-http://www.iffco.in.
IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below
|IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Centre Based Online Test for the Agriculture Graduate Trainee is scheduled to be held on 4th September 2025 (Thursday). Below are the overview of the recruitment drive.
|Events
|Overview
|Name Of The Organization
|Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO)
|Name Of The Posts
|Agriculture Graduate Trainee
|Exam Date
|4th September 2025
|Admit card status
|Out
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|Offiial website
|http://www.iffco.in.
IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 Download Process
Candidates can download their IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 admit card after following process.
- Visit the official website i.e. http://www.iffco.in/
- Click on the link FFCO AGT Admit Card 2025 given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- After submitting, you will get your admit card.
- Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
