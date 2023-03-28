Current Affairs Quiz: March 28 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as Hamza Yusuf, and World Youth Weightlifting Championships, among several others.

1. Which country's embassy launched the Spanish-Hindi football dictionary in New Delhi?

(a) Spain

(b) Brazil

(c) Portugal

(d) Argentina

2. Which Ministry took the initiative of the flagship program ‘PM SHRI’?

(a) Finance Ministry

(b) Ministry of Agriculture

(c) Ministry of Education

(d) Foreign Ministry

3. Which Indian youth player has won the bronze medal in the World Youth Weightlifting Championship?

(a) Dhanush Loganathan

(b) Priyam Garg

(c) Vikas Thakur

(d) Lovepreet Singh

4. Who has been elected as the next leader of the Scottish National Party?

(a) Keith Brown

(b) Hamza Yusuf

(c) Nicola Sturgeon

(d) Rohan Khanna

5. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) increased the interest rate for the financial year 2022-23 by how much?

(a) 8.15 Percent

(b) 8.20 Percent

(c) 8.55 Percent

(d) 8.10 Percent

6. International Monetary Fund has provided $80.77 million in aid to which African country?

(a) Burkina Faso

(b) Kenya

(c) Morocco

(d) Namibia

7. Which player has been appointed by Kolkata Knight Riders as their interim captain?

(a) Sunil Narine

(b) Shardul Thakur

(c) Andre Russell

(d) Nitish Rana

Answers:-

1. (a) Spain

Spain's Instituto Cervantes and La Liga League launched the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary at the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi. It was released by Jose Maria Ridao, Ambassador of Spain to India. Oscar Pujol, Director of Instituto Cervantes in Delhi and Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of La Liga India were also present on the occasion. Spain is a European country, its capital is Madrid.

2. (c) Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has selected about 9 thousand schools across the country for its flagship program Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM SHRI). According to the ministry, the institutes were selected from over two lakh fifty thousand government schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Under this, a total of six broad parameters including curriculum, infrastructure, human resources and gender equality were assessed for the selection process.

3. (a) Dhanush Loganathan

India's Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar have won bronze medals in their respective categories at the World Youth Weightlifting Championships. Competing in the women's 40 kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna lifted a combined total of 115 kg. On the other hand, 16-year-old Dhanush won bronze in the men's 49 kg event by lifting a total of 200 kg. The World Youth Weightlifting Championship is being held in Durres, Albania. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), the international governing body for the sport of weightlifting is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

4. (b) Hamza Yusuf

Pakistan-origin Humza Yousaf has been elected as the next leader of the Scottish National Party. Joseph, 37, will take over as the head of the semi-autonomous government after winning an approval vote in the Scottish Parliament. He will succeed Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister of Scotland. Scotland is a country that is part of the United Kingdom, its capital is Edinburgh and its currency is Pound Sterling.

5. (a) 8.15 Percent

Employees' Provident Fund Organization has increased the interest rates on EPF giving gifts to the employees. The rate has been increased to 8.15% for the financial year 2022-23. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). About 6 crores employees will get benefit from this decision of EPFO. In March 2022, EPFO ​​reduced the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to 8.1 per cent, the lowest level in four decades. The interest rate for the financial year 2021-22 was the lowest since the 8% interest rate of 1977-78.

6. (a) Burkina Faso

The International Monetary Fund approved $80.77 million to help Burkina Faso meet its balance of payments needs. This emergency financing, under the Food Shock Window, will help Burkina Faso meet its immediate balance of payments needs related to the global food crisis. Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa. Its capital is Ouagadougou and its currency is the ‘West African CFA franc’.

7. (d) Nitish Rana

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed dashing batsman Nitish Rana as their interim captain for this season. Nitish Rana has captained Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Nitish has played 74 matches for KKR and in which he has also scored 1744 runs. Significantly, this 29-year-old middle-order batsman was bought by KKR before the 2018 season, before which Nitish has also played for Mumbai Indians.

