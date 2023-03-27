Current Affairs Quiz: March 27 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as the Women Gold Medal Winner in Boxing, and ISRO Satellite Launch, among several others.

1. Who has been selected as the new head of the New Development Bank (NDB)?

(a) N K Singh

(b) Dilma Rousseff

(c) Marcos Prado Troyjo

(d) Amitabh Kant

2. Which bank has acquired 'all deposits and loans' of Silicon Valley Bank?

(a) Citi Group

(b) First Citizens Bank

(c) Bank of America

(d) Wells Fargo

3. ISRO launched how many satellites of Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) simultaneously?

(a) 05

(b) 19

(c) 31

(d) 36

4. Who became the second Indian to win more than one gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships?

(a) Nikhat Zareen

(b) Mary Kom

(c) Lovlina Borgohain

(d) Sweety Boora

5. Who has been honoured with the Highest Civilian Award of Assam for the year 2023 'Assam Baibhav'?

(a) Yogi Adityanath

(b) Anuj Mehta

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Dr Tapan Saikia

6. Which team has won the Women's Premier League 2023 title?

(a) Delhi Capitals

(b) UP Warriors

(c) Mumbai Indians

(d) Royal Challengers Bangalore

7. Reserve Bank of India has recently imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on which bank?

(a) Karur Vysya Bank

(b) Yes Bank

(c) Union Bank Of India

(d) Axis Bank

Answers:-

1. (b) Dilma Rousseff

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been elected unopposed as the new president of the New Development Bank (NDB). Rousseff will replace Marcos Trohio as head of the NDB. NDB is a multilateral financial institution, established by the countries included in the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). It was earlier known as BRICS Bank. It was established in the year 2015. Its headquarter is in Shanghai, China.

2. (b) First Citizens Bank

All of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank's deposits and loans have been purchased by First–Citizens Bank. This step has brought a lot of relief to the customers and investors of Silicon Valley Bank. The US federal institution Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has entered into an agreement with First-Citizens Bank to insure all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association. Notably, on March 10, Silicon Valley Bank, one of the most prominent lenders to the start-up ecosystem got closed. First-Citizens Bank has acquired more than 35 banks since 1971.

3. (d) 36

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched the OneWeb India-2 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Under this, 36 satellites were installed in the Lower Earth Orbit through India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket. These satellites belong to UK-based Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb). OneWeb had entered into a contract with ISRO to place 72 satellites in Lower Earth Orbit. Last year in October 2022, ISRO launched 36 satellites of OneWeb.

4. (a) Nikhat Zareen

India's women boxers have won four golds while performing brilliantly in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship-2023. The country's top boxer Nikhat Zareen has won gold in her respective category and Neetu Ghanghas won India's first gold medal by defeating Mongolia's Lutsekhan Altansetseg in the final of the 45-48 kg category. Apart from these, India's Sweety Boora and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain also won gold for India. Nikhat Zareen has become the second Indian to win more than one gold medal in the World Boxing Championships. Earlier, this feat was done by India's veteran Mary Kom.

5. (d) Dr Tapan Saikia

Highest Civilian Award of Assam for the year 2023 'Assam Baibhav' Awarded to renowned medical practitioner Dr Tapan Saikia. He has been given this award for his remarkable contribution to the field of healthcare (cancer care) and public service. He has been given this honour by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria during a program organized in Guwahati. Along with this, 5 eminent personalities were given the 'Assam Sourav' and 15 others were also given the 'Assam Gaurav' Award.

6. (c) Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the Women's Premier League 2023 title by defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Additionally, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award was given to Hayley Matthews, while the Orange Cap went to ‘Meg Lanning’ and Purple Cap Award to ‘Hayley Matthews’. India's Yastika Bhatia was given the Emerging Player of the Season award.

7. (a) Karur Vysya Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Karur Vysya Bank for violating norms. The central bank inspected Karur Vysya Bank during the period from February 21, 2022, to March 4, 2022. Karur Vysya Bank is a scheduled commercial bank, established in the year 1916, and headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: March 24 2023