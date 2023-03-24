Current Affairs Quiz: March 24 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as the Vedic Heritage Portal, and World TB Day, among several others.

1. Which Union Minister launched the Vedic Heritage Portal?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Piyush Goyal

(c) Anurag Thakur

(d) S Jaishankar

2. Which state government has tied up with a French development agency to improve drinking water services?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Kerala

(c) Assam

(d) Himachal Pradesh

3. In which city Uttarakhand government is going to set up a sports university?

(a) Bageshwar

(b) Haldwani

(c) Almora

(d) Dehradun

4. Who has been appointed by the online text editing platform Grammarly as its next CEO?

(a) Rahul Roy Chowdhury

(b) Brad Hoover

(c) Jack Dorsey

(d) Ajay Banga

5. Which country's hockey federation has been awarded the 'Best Organizer Award' by the Asian Hockey Federation?

(a) Malaysia

(b) Netherlands

(c) India

(d) Australia

6. Which country has become a new member of the BRICS New Development Bank?

(a) Egypt

(b) Argentina

(c) New Zealand

(d) South Korea

7. When is World TB Day observed annually?

(a) 23 March

(b) 24 March

(c) 25 March

(d) 26 March

Answers:-

1. (a) Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Vedic Heritage Portal in New Delhi. The purpose of the portal is to communicate the message contained in the Vedas. This will help the common people to have a general understanding of the Vedas. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the audio-visual recordings of the four Vedas have been uploaded on the Vedic Heritage Portal. Furthermore, this portal has over 18 thousand mantras of the four Vedas with a duration of nearly 550 hours.

2. (d) Himachal Pradesh

To improve drinking water and sanitation services in five cities of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French development agency, Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) for a project worth Rs 817.12 crore. The objective of the project is to develop better sewerage facilities in 5 cities of the state. Along with this, the drinking water supply will also be improved in Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan, Karsog, Manali and Palampur cities.

3. (b) Haldwani

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the government will set up a sports university in the city of Haldwani in the Kumaon region. He said that Haldwani's international stadium would be upgraded into a sports facility. Also, Uttarakhand would organize many national-level sports events in the coming year. The state of Uttarakhand was established on 9 November 2000. Currently, Gurmeet Singh is the Governor of Uttarakhand.

4. (a) Rahul Roy Chowdhury

Grammarly, an online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence has appointed Indian-origin Rahul Roy Chowdhury as its next CEO. Chowdhary is currently the Global Head of Products at Grammarly. He will replace Brad Hoover as its CEO. Prior to joining Grammarly, Rahul Roy worked at Google for more than 14 years. He worked as a Product Manager in Google's Bangalore office between 2007 and 2009.

5. (c) India

The Asian Hockey Federation has conferred the 'Best Organizer Award' to Hockey India for the successful organization of the 2023 Hockey World Cup. The event was held at Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the FIH Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea. The Asian Hockey Federation is the governing body for hockey sport in Asia. It is affiliated with the International Hockey Federation and was established in the year 1958.

6. (a) Egypt

Egypt has become a new member of the BRICS-backed New Development Bank. Egypt joined the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), weeks after BRICS President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi visited India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. New Development Bank was earlier known as BRICS Development Bank. Also, it has been established by BRICS countries in 2015. The headquarters are in Shanghai, China.

7. (b) 24 March

World TB (Tuberculosis) Day is celebrated every year on 24 March. The day is observed annually to raise awareness about the efforts to eradicate TB. The World Health Organization (WHO) aims to end the TB epidemic by 2030. The theme for this year's World Tuberculosis Day is "Yes! We can end TB!”. This day was first designated as World TB Day in 1982.

