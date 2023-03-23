Current Affairs Quiz: March 23 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as the Right to Health, Solar Park in Bundelkhand, G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, etc.

1. Which state has become the first state to pass the Right to Health Bill?

(a) Bihar

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Uttar Pradesh

2. How many total solar parks have been approved in the Bundelkhand region?

(a) 05

(b) 08

(c) 10

(d) 12

3. Where was the meeting of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group held?

(a) Udaipur

(b) Jaipur

(c) Lucknow

(d) New Delhi

4. Who launched the app ‘Call Before You Dig’?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Ashwini Vaishnav

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Smriti Irani

5. Who has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer by IndiaCast?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) Mudit Sehgal

(c) Ajay Sethi

(d) Vivek Agnihotri

6. When is World Meteorological Day observed annually?

(a) 22 March

(b) 23 March

(c) 24 March

(d) 25 March

7. Who won the title of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023?

(a) Max Verstappen

(b) Sergio Perez

(c) Fernando Alonso

(d) George Russell

Answers:-

1. (b) Rajasthan

Rajasthan became the first state to pass the Right to Health Bill in the Legislative Assembly. Under this, the residents of the state will be able to avail themselves of free OPD services and IPD services in all public health facilities and in selected private hospitals. The bill was introduced in the assembly in September last year, but was sent to a select committee following objections from the opposition BJP and doctors. Presently the Governor of Rajasthan State is Kalraj Mishra and the Chief Minister is Ashok Gehlot.

2. (b) 08

Central Energy R.K. Singh informed that eight solar parks with a total capacity of 4995 MW have been approved in the Bundelkhand region. The government is promoting such projects to increase the production of solar energy. This information was given by Union New Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh in the Lok Sabha. This includes names like Lalitpur Solar Park, Jalaun Solar Park, Chitrakoot Solar Park and Kalpi Solar Park.

3. (a) Udaipur

Under the G20 chairmanship of India, the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting was held in Udaipur. This meeting has been organized to enable finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its help, policies and other recommendations will be implemented. The meeting was attended by representatives of G20 member countries, 10 invited countries and 14 international organizations.

4. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Call Before You Dig' (Call Before U-DIG) app has been launched. The initiative of this app has been taken by the Department of Telecommunication. This app will protect underground services like pipelines and wires from damage caused by new construction projects. With the help of this, their (underground pipeline/cable) exact location can be detected and they can be saved from damage. Due to excavation without coordination, there is a loss of Rs 3,000 crore annually to the country's underground assets.

5. (a) Piyush Goyal

IndiaCast has appointed Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer. Indiacast is a multi-platform content asset monetization entity company. In his career spanning over 20 years, Goyal has worked with leading media companies such as Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. IndiaCast, jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, operates in categories such as domestic distribution, and placement services.

6. (b) 23 March

World Meteorological Day is celebrated every year on 23 March. The World Meteorological Organization was established on 23 March 1950. World Meteorological Day was celebrated for the first time in 1951 to mark its official formation. The World Meteorological Organization is an organization of the United Nations that was formed in place of the International Meteorological Organization.

7. (b) Sergio Perez

Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez has won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 title. In the same Red Bull, his partner Max Verstappen secured the second position in the race. Last season, Red Bull won 17 out of 22 races. Ferrari's performance was not good, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

