Current Affairs Quiz: March 22 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as World Water Day, and Mindy Kaling, among several others.

1. In which city did PM Modi inaugurate the Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Innovation?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Bengaluru

(c) New Delhi

(d) Chandigarh

2. Who has recently taken over as the CEO of the coffeehouse company Starbucks?

(a) Laxman Narasimhan

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Howard Schultz

(d) David Howard

3. When is World Water Day celebrated every year?

(a) 19 March

(b) 20 March

(c) 21 March

(d) 22 March

4. Which Indian American has been named as the Deputy CEO of the US Finance Agency?

(a) Sonia Shah

(b) Janaki Ram

(c) Nisha Biswal

(d) Amita Kanekar

5. International Monetary Fund delivered how many billion dollars of bailout packages to financial crisis-stricken Sri Lanka?

(a) 1 Billion

(b) 2 Billion

(c) 3 Billion

(d) 4 Billion

6. Who won gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Shooting Championships?

(a) Sarabjot Singh

(b) Suma Shirur

(c) Jeetu Rai

(d) Saurabh Chowdhary

7. US President Joe Biden presented the National Humanity Medal to which Indian-American actress?

(a) Mindy Kaling

(b) Sonia Shah

(c) Dolly Singh

(d) Amita Naik

Answers:-

1. (c) New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regional office and innovation centre in India on 22 March. Along with this, PM Modi also unveiled the India 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G Research and Development Test Bed and Call Before You Dig App. Also, he said that 5G services have reached more than 125 cities and 350 districts within a short span of 120 days.

2. (a) Laxman Narasimhan

Bharatvanshi Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the new CEO of the coffeehouse company Starbucks. Along with this, he has also joined the board of directors of the company. Lakshman Narasimhan, who joined Starbucks as the incoming CEO on October 1, 2022, brings nearly 30 years of experience across leading global businesses. He will replace Howard Schultz in this post. Narasimhan has previously been the CEO of Reckitt.

3. (d) 22 March

Every year World Water Day is celebrated globally on 22 March. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to ensure the availability of pure water and sanitation for all by 2030 through the 'Sustainable Development Goal'. This year's theme is 'Accelerating Change to Solve Water and Sanitation Crises'. The initiative to celebrate World Water Day was started by the United Nations General Assembly on 22 December 1992. Hence, March 22 was declared World Water Day, and since then this day is being celebrated. The first World Water Day was celebrated in the year 1993.

4. (c) Nisha Biswal

US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American Nisha Biswal to the post of Deputy CEO of the United States International Development Finance Corporation. He has more than 30 years of experience in US foreign policy and international development programs. Nisha is currently the Senior Vice President of International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce.

5. (c) 3 Billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given a bailout package of $ 3 billion to Sri Lanka, which is facing a financial crisis. It will help Sri Lanka to overcome the economic recession. IMF has given this relief facility to Sri Lanka as an ‘Expanded Fund Facility’ (EFF). This is the 17th settlement of the IMF with Sri Lanka which will help restore economic stability and debt sustainability in Sri Lanka. IMF is a major financial agency of the United Nations. It was established in 1945 and headquartered in Washington, D.C.

6. (a) Sarabjot Singh

India's Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Shooting Championships in Bhopal. It is regarded as the first-ever gold in the World Cup Shooting Championships. Sarabjot Singh won the gold with a perfect score of 10.9.

7. (a) Mindy Kaling

US President Joe Biden has presented the prestigious National Humanity Medal 2021 to Indian-American actress and producer Mindy Kaling in recognition of giving voice to a new generation of storytellers. This is the highest medal in the arts field. America's First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris etc. were present on this occasion. This award is given for special achievement, support or patronage in the field of arts in America.

