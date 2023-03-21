Current Affairs Quiz: March 21 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as World Happiness Report 2023, NTPC MoU, etc.

1. According to the World Happiness Report 2023, which country is the happiest country in the world?

(a) Denmark

(b) Iceland

(c) Israel

(d) Finland

2. Who has been enrolled in the Bar Council of the state as the first transgender lawyer in Kerala?

(a) Vidya Kamble

(b) Padma Lakshmi

(c) Swati Bidhan Barua

(d) Joyita Mandal

3. MCF Rae Bareli Hockey Stadium is named after which women hockey player?

(a) Gurjeet Kaur

(b) Ishika Chowdhary

(c) Rani Rampal

(d) Sushila Chanu

4. Which Indian company got India's first BIS license to make fire-resistant steel?

(a) Jindal Steel

(b) Tata Steel

(c) Steel Authority of India Limited

(d) JSW Steel

5. NTPC Green Energy Limited has entered into an agreement with whom for renewable energy projects?

(a) Indian Oil Corporation Limited

(b) Bharat Petroleum

(c) Tata Green

(d) Adani Green

Answers:-

1. (d) Finland

Recently, the World Happiness Report has been released, in which the countries of the world have been ranked on the basis of various parameters. Finland has once again emerged as the happiest country in the world. Finland has topped The World Happiness Report 2023, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, for the sixth year in a row. Under the World Happiness Report 2023, India is ranked 126th in the happiness ranking based on the three-year average 2020-2022. This ranking of India is based on Life Evaluations in 2020-2022. In this, India's average life assessment score is 4.036.

2. (b) Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi from Kerala became the first transgender lawyer from the state to enrol as an advocate with the Bar Council of the state. Her goal is to ensure justice for the poor and marginalised. She was among 1,529 law graduates who were handed over Bar Enrollment Certificates at an event in Kerala. Padma Lakshmi enrolled for LLB at Ernakulam Government Law College after graduating with a physics degree. She started his career as an intern with senior advocate KV Bhadrakumari.

3. (c) Rani Rampal

The MCF Rae Bareli Hockey Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district has been renamed as 'Rani's Girls Hockey Turf' after the star women's hockey player of the Indian team, Rani Rampal. This is the first time that a stadium has been named after a female hockey player. Rani inaugurated the stadium along with the players and other staff members.

4. (a) Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for manufacturing India's first fire-resistant steel at its Rail Mill and Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The felicitation ceremony for BIS certification was organized in New Delhi during the World Consumer Rights Day celebrations. The company's MD Bimalendra Jha said that the license for fire-resistant steel will be a game-changer in strengthening India's infrastructure and its safety standards. BIS is a national standards body, established in the year 1986.

5. (a) Indian Oil Corporation Limited

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has signed a joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited with the objective of ensuring round-the-clock power availability to the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. This will help meet the Government of India's clean energy goals across all core business activities.

