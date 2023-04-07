Current Affairs Quiz: April 06 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Education Minister Demise, and FIFA U-17 World Cup, among several others.

1. Who has topped the annual list of billionaires released by Forbes?

(a) Elon Musk

(b) Bernard Arnault

(c) Larry Ellison

(d) Jeff Bezos

2. Jagarnath Mahto, who recently passed away was the Education Minister of which state?

(a) Odisha

(b) Jharkhand

(c) Bihar

(d) West Bengal

3. Which country has been elected as a member of the Supreme Statistical Commission of the United Nations?

(a) Japan

(b) Argentina

(c) India

(d) Pakistan

4. How many Indian cricketers have been awarded life membership by the Marylebone Cricket Club recently?

(a) 02

(b) 04

(c) 05

(d) 06

5. Who has taken over as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)?

(a) Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

(b) Anubhav Sinha

(c) Ajay Rajan

(d) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

6. Which Indian American has taken over as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resource Affairs in the State Department?

(a) Anjali Jain

(b) Richard Verma

(c) Geeta Menon

(d) Pradeep Khosla

7. Which country has been removed from hosting the Men's Under-17 FIFA World Cup?

(a) Brazil

(b) India

(c) Peru

(d) China

Answers:-

1. (b) Bernard Arnault

In the annual list of billionaires released by Forbes, Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk has slipped from the first position to the second position. Bernard Arnault & family has now become the richest person in the world. Musk's wealth has decreased by $ 39 billion compared to last year. Musk's net worth is $180 billion. Jeff Bezos is third on this list while Larry Ellison is fourth. Mukesh Ambani of India is in the 9th position on this list.

2. (b) Jharkhand

Jharkhand Education Minister and Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Leader Jagarnath Mahto passed away on April 06 in a hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital last month. He was 56 years old. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have condoled the death of the Late Mahto. Jagarnath Mahto was born on January 01, 1967. He played an active role in the movement to make Jharkhand a separate state.

3. (c) India

India has been elected a member of the Supreme Statistical Commission of the United Nations. India's tenure in this commission will be of 4 years. India's tenure will start on January 1, 2024. The country’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told that India has achieved this seat on the basis of its speciality in statistics, diversity and demography. The United Nations Statistical Commission was established in the year 1947. It is the apex body of the global statistical system.

4. (c) 05

Recently the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has conferred Honorary Life Membership to 5 Indian cricketers. In this, former Indian captains M.S. Dhoni, Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh are included. Apart from these, 12 cricketers from other countries have also been given life membership of MCC. MCC is one of the most prestigious cricket clubs in the world based in London. It was established in 1787.

5. (a) Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice-President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), took over as the President of this association. According to the guidelines of the Sports Ministry and National Sports Code, the President of the National Sports Federations cannot hold office for more than 12 years, due to which Raninder Singh has gone on leave. After which Kalikesh Narayan Singh Dev took over this post. The National Rifle Association of India was established in 1951.

6. (b) Richard Verma

Former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma has assumed the post of Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resource Affairs in the US State Department. He has become the highest-ranking Indian-American in the State Department. Verma served as the US Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017. He then moved to Mastercard as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy.

7. (c) Peru

FIFA has removed Peru from hosting the men's U-17 World Cup. Preparations have been cited behind this. The name of the new host country has not been announced yet. The FIFA U-17 World Cup is organized for players under the age of 17. This tournament is to be held from November 10 to December 02, in which 24 teams will participate.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: April 05 2023