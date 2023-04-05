Current Affairs Quiz: April 05 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights over the key topics given in Q&A formats such as India Justice Report-2022, GI Tag, and Skyroot Aerospace IPL 2023, among others.

1. Which country has become the 31st member of NATO?

(a) Finland

(b) Sweden

(c) Japan

(d) Brazil

2. Which product of Varanasi has recently been given GI tag?

(a) Banarasi Paan

(b) Banarasi Langda Mango

(c) Both (a) & (b) are correct

(d) None of these

3. Which Indian space start-up successfully tested a 3D-printed cryogenic engine?

(a) Dhruva Space

(b) Skyroot Aerospace

(c) Astrom Technologies

(d) Vesta Space Technology

4. Which woman weightlifter has been banned for 4 years for failing a dope test?

(a) Sanjita Chanu

(b) Renu Bala Chanu

(c) Sakina Khatoon

(d) Kavita Devi

5. Which state has topped the India Justice Report 2022?

(a) Karnataka

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Tamil Nadu

6. Under the G20 Dialogue Forum, the B20 conference is being organized in which city?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Mumbai

(c) Chennai

(d) Kohima

7. Which player has been included in the Gujarat Titans team in place of the injured Kane Williamson?

(a) Rajat Patidar

(b) Dasun Shanaka

(c) Suresh Raina

(d) Harry Brook

Answers:-

1. (a) Finland

Northern European country Finland has become the 31st member of the US-influenced group NATO. This decision is considered important because Finland is a neighbouring country of Russia which shares a border of about 1300 kilometres with Russia. Finland, along with Sweden, applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Hungary and Turkey have banned Sweden's membership. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance established in 1949.

2. (c) Both (a) & (b) are correct

The Geographical Indication Registry has granted the GI tag to the world-famous Banarasi Paan and Banarasi Langda Mango. GI Tag (Geographical Indication) is given to those products which show the geographical identity of that region. An expert Padma Shri Dr Rajinikanth told that with the cooperation of the UP government and NABARD UP, 11 regional products of the state have been given GI tag this year. It is a tag given to locally made or produced products that have a specific geographical origin. Also, it was first introduced in 2003, under which Darjeeling Tea was first given this tag.

3. (b) Skyroot Aerospace

India's private space company Skyroot Aerospace successfully held fire testing of the 3D-printed cryogenic engine Dhawan-II. This engine was in active mode for about 200 seconds. Its testing has been done in Nagpur for the indigenously built Vikram-II rocket. Dhawan-II is a 3.5-kilo newton (kN) engine named after Indian rocket scientist Dr Satish Dhawan. Skyroot Aerospace is a private aerospace company in India, established in 2018.

4. (a) Sanjita Chanu

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been banned for 4 years for failing a dope test. Last year, she tested positive for a metabolite of the anabolic steroid, Drostanolone. This substance is included in the banned list of world anti-doping. Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Sahdev Yadav has confirmed this news and the ban was imposed by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

5. (a) Karnataka

Karnataka has secured the top position in the India Justice Report-2022. This ranking has been given in the category of large and medium-sized states including 18 states. Tamil Nadu comes in 2nd place and Telangana is in 3rd place. While Uttar Pradesh acquires the 18th position in this list. Gujarat is 4th and Andhra Pradesh is 5th in this current index. It was prepared based on the comprehensive data collected on 4 pillars of justice delivery which are the Police System, Judiciary, Prison System and Legal Aid.

6. (d) Kohima

Under the G20 Dialogue Forum, the B20 conference is being organized in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is also participating in this event held on April 05. It is the fourth and final leg of the B20 events held in the Northeast as part of the G20 Dialogue Forum for the Global Business Community. The theme focuses on providing opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in Agriculture and Food Processing, Tourism and IT Sectors.

7. (b) Dasun Shanaka

The team Gujarat Titans have included Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka in place of injured player Kane Williamson. The T20 captain Shanaka is in good form at the moment. Shanaka has an experience in 87 T20 International matches and has played 181 T20 matches so far. Out of which, he has scored 3702 runs at a strike rate of 141.94. Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer has also been ruled out of this season of IPL.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: April 04 2023