Current Affairs Quiz: February 28 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh compiles Daily Current Affairs News for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. You can have a look at all the important questions and answers and test your knowledge. Today’s quiz session involves exam-related questions on National Science Day 2023, Lionel Messi, etc.

1. What is the theme of National Science Day 2023?

(a) Global Science for Youth

(b) Global Science for Global Wellbeing

(c) New Technology for Future

(d) Global Innovation for Future

2. Which player has won the Best Men's Footballer award at the FIFA Football Awards 2022?

(a) Lionel Messi

(b) Karim Benzema

(c) Kylian Mbappe

(d) Emiliano Martinez

3. In the Spanish Para-Badminton International Tournament, which player won the silver medal in the Men's Singles event?

(a) Suhas L.Y.

(b) Pramod Bhagat

(c) Sukant Kadam

(d) Mongkhon Bunsen

4. Who has been appointed as the new Secretary General by FICCI?

(a) Shailesh Pathak

(b) Arun Kumar

(c) Jayant Sinha

(d) Ajay Singh Parmar

5. Who has become the highest run scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket?

(a) Ross Taylor

(b) Martin Guptill

(c) Kane Williamson

(d) Tom Blundell

6. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala inaugurated Grand Start-up Conclave in which city?

(a) Patna

(b) Hyderabad

(c) Varanasi

(d) Bhopal

7. Multilateral ‘Cobra Warrior’ exercise will be organized n which country?

(a) United Kingdom

(b) India

(c) Japan

(d) Australia

Answers:

1. (b) Global Science for Global Wellbeing

Bharat Ratna Awardee and Great Scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman in the field of Physics made an important discovery of the “Raman Effect” on 28 February 1928. To give importance and respect to this day, National Science Day is celebrated every year in the whole country. Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in the year 1930 for this discovery. The theme of National Science Day 2023 is "Global Science for Global Welfare".

2. (a) Lionel Messi

FIFA has announced the Football Awards for the year 2022. In this event, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi won the “Best Footballer Award” in the Men's Category. In the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar, Messi made his team the world champion, along with this he also won the Golden Ball award in the World Cup Tournament. The “Best FIFA Women's Player Award” has been given to Alexia Puteles. Also, Emiliano Martinez won the “Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award”.

3. (b) Pramod Bhagat

Odisha's Pramod Bhagat excels in the Spanish Para-Badminton International Tournament. He won two medals in two events of the Level II tournament. Pramod had to settle for a silver medal in the singles event as he lost to Daniel Bethel of England in the final. The Para-Badminton International Tournament was held in Victoria, Spain. Another Oriya player Subhrajit Moharana won a bronze medal in the doubles event. District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Suhas L.Y. won the bronze medal in the Men's Singles SL4 event of this tournament.

4. (a) Shailesh Pathak

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appointed former IAS officer Shailesh Pathak as its new General Secretary. Shailesh Pathak has held key positions in many private-sector companies. After graduation, he obtained an MBA degree from IIM Calcutta in 1986. FICCI was established in the year 1927, it is the oldest apex trade organization. Its headquarters are located in New Delhi. It is a non-governmental, non-profit organization.

5. (c) Kane Williamson

The New Zealand cricket team's finest batsman Kane Williamson has scored the most runs scored for his country in Test matches. He achieved this feat against England by playing an inning of 132 runs in New Zealand's second innings in the second Test against England. Williamson now has 7787 runs in Tests. Williamson overtook former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor who scored 7683 runs in Tests.

6. (b) Hyderabad

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the 'Grand Start-up Conclave' in Animal Husbandry and Dairying at a convention centre in Hyderabad. The Grand Startup Conclave aims to promote existing and emerging startups in the livestock, dairy and animal husbandry sectors in the country. Along with this, entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts will get a chance to speak on this platform. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan were also present on the occasion.

7. (a) United Kingdom

India recently launched 'Cobra Warrior' in the United Kingdom. Mirage-2000 fighter jets and other aircraft have been sent to participate in the Cobra Warrior exercise. It is a multilateral exercise in which air forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States and Singapore will also participate along with the Royal Air Force of Britain and the Indian Air Force. Five Mirage-2000 fighter planes, two C-17 Globemaster and one IL-78 mid-air refueler aircraft of the Indian Air Force will participate in this exercise.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: February 27 2023