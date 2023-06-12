Current Affairs Quiz: June 12 2023- New CEO of UIDAI

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as French Open 2023 etc.

1. Who has become the first team in the world to win all the ICC titles?

(a) India

(b) England

(c) Pakistan

(d) Australia

2. Which team won the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 title?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Australia

(d) Germany

3. Who won the French Open men's singles title?

(a) Caspar Rude

(b) Rafael Nadal

(c) Novak Djokovic

(d) Andy Murray

4. Who has recently been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association?

(a) Michelle Phillips

(b) Andrew Barron

(c) Peter Albers

(d) Jyotiraditya Scindia

5. Who has been appointed as the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)?

(a) Amit Agarwal

(b) Subodh Kumar Singh

(c) Anurag Sinha

(d) Ajay Mathur

6. Where was the G20 Development Ministers' Conference held?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Varanasi

(c) Patna

(d) Jaipur

Answer:-

1. (d) Australia

The Australian cricket team has won the World Test Championship title for the first time by defeating India in the WTC final 2023. Australia won the title by defeating India by 209 runs on the fifth day of the game. With this, the Australian team has become the first team in the world to win all the ICC titles. The title of Player of the Match was given to Travis Head.

2. (a) India

The Indian women's junior hockey team won its maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title by defeating South Korea 2-1 in Kakamigahara, Japan. Annu and Neelam scored one goal each for India. Hockey India has announced a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for each player. While the support staff will be given Rs 1 lakh. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has congratulated the players.

3. (c) Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the singles title of French Open 2023. This was his 23rd Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic has overtaken Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20) with his 23rd Grand Slam. And in the women's year, Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title. In the final, she defeated Karolina Muchova.

4. (c) Peter Albers

IndiGo CEO, Peter Albers has been elected as the Chairman-elect of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors. He will take up his post from June 2024 and will replace Yvonne Manji Makolo. The appointment of Peter Albers will strengthen IndiGo's position at the global level in the aviation sector. The International Air Transport Association is a trade association of airlines, founded in 1945.

5. (a) Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal has been appointed as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). At the same time, Subodh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA). Both Agarwal (1993 batch) and Subodh Singh (1997 batch) are IAS officers of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

6. (b) Varanasi

The G20 Development Ministers' Conference was held in Varanasi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated in this meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he said that India has presented an ambitious seven-year action plan to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which presented an integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions. Significantly, India is presiding over the G20 this year.

