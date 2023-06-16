Current Affairs Quiz: June 16 2023-Asia cup 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Asia cup 2023 etc.

1. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as?

(a) Kalam Memorial Museum and Library Society

(b) PM Memorial Museum and Library Society

(c) Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Museum and Library Society

(d) Indian Memorial Museum and Library Society

2. In which state of India, a new species of flying lizard has been discovered?

(a) Mizoram

(b) Nagaland

(c) Assam

(d) Kerala

3. Which union minister flagged off Gabon's first Agri-SEZ project?

(a) S Jaishankar

(b) Piyush Goyal

(c) Dharmendra Pradhan

(d) Smriti Irani

4. Who has recently released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2023 report?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) Ministry of External Affairs

(c) SEBI

(d) CBIC

5. Who is organizing the outreach program "Julie Ladakh"?

(a) Indian Navy

(b) Indian Army

(c) Indian Air Force

(d) BSF

6. In which city is the two-day Science-20 conference being organized?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Patna

(c) Bhopal

(d) Jaipur

7. In which two countries will the Asia Cup 2023 be held in the hybrid model?

(a) India and Sri Lanka

(b) Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

(c) Sri Lanka and Pakistan

(d) India and Pakistan

Answer:-

1. (b) PM Memorial Museum and Library Society

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML), New Delhi has been renamed as PM Memorial Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken during a special meeting of the NMML Society chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. PM Modi in 2016 mooted the idea of ​​setting up a museum dedicated to all the Prime Ministers of India at Teen Murti Complex, New Delhi.

2. (a) Mizoram

Scientists have discovered a new species of flying lizard in the forests of Mizoram. This newly discovered species is different from other lizards. The new species has been named 'Mizoram parachute gecko' or 'Gecko mizoramensis' after the state of Mizoram. This new species has been discovered by scientists from Mizoram University and Max Planck Institute for Biology. There are more than 1,200 species of gecko lizards.

3. (c) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off Gabon's first Agri-SEZ (Special Economic Zone) project from New Delhi. The project will be implemented by AOM Group with Centurion University as the technology and knowledge partner. Gabon is an African country located along the Atlantic coast in Central Africa.

4. (d) CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri along with other members of the board released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2023 report. The purpose of its issuance is to offer a quantitative measure of cargo release time. CBIC is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance.

5. (a) Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is organizing an outreach program "Julley Ladakh" to engage with the youth and civil society. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Sanjay Jasjit Singh flagged off the five thousand kilometer motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial. Similar efforts were made by the Navy earlier in the North East which was very successful.

6. (c) Bhopal

The two-day Science-20 conference is being held in Bhopal under the G-20 chairmanship of India. The theme of this conference is "Connecting Science to Society and Culture". The first meeting of Vigyan-20 consultation was held on 30 and 31 January 2023 in Puducherry. The conference will end with a summit-level meeting in Coimbatore.

7. (c) Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2023 dates and venues were announced after the Asian Cricket Council accepted the hybrid model. There will be a total of 13 matches in Asia Cup 2023 in which Pakistan will host four and Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine matches. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will participate in the Asia Cup starting on 31 August. The final match will be played on 17 September.