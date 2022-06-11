Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 June 2022
National News
- India reports 8,329 fresh cases, 4,216 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.
- Prophet Remarks Row: Two dead in protest in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.
- Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Result: Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats- all 3 of its candidates, Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik won.
- UN General Assembly adopts resolution on multilingualism, mentions the Hindi Language for the first time.
- Police deployment continues in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where a protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma turned violent on June 10.
- Indian Diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill was appointed as UN Chief’s Envoy on Technology.
- An Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at around 12.37 am, 64km SSE of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
- Karnataka Government issued new COVID guidelines and made wearing masks mandatory in malls, closed outdoor events, hotels, restaurants, and other public places.
- Denmark’s Ambassador calls upon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss 24x7 water supply, air purity.
International News
- United States ends COVID-19 testing requirement for travel into country.
- Imran Khan rejects the budget for new fiscal year in Pakistan as ‘anti-people, anti-business.
- Chinese Air Force maintaining 20-25 frontline fighters near Eastern Ladakh.
- 11th session of India-Turkey Foreign Office Consultations held in Ankara.
- China, US Clash as Beijing threatens war over Taiwan.
- Ukraine exhaust Russian weaponry, Dependent on Arms from Allies.
- Pakistan to raise taxes on rich, ban some car buying to secure IMF bailout.
- Russia-China unveil first highway bridge.
Sports News
- Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam creates a massive record despite missing a ton against West Indies in the 2nd ODI. He became the first batter in international cricket history to score nine consecutive half-centuries in all three formats of cricket.
